Nokia has a little story to tell

Rumor Has It
Nokia has a little story to tellThe Nexus 5 is on its way, so rumors are abundant. Facebook might be looking for more ad revenue, and a leaked app that's coming to Nokia phones actually looks pretty cool.
Transcript
Hey, I?m Karyne Levy. Welcome to Rumor Has It! The show that rounds up the week's biggest tech rumors. You can vote on what you think about the rumors, in the interactive player if you're watching on CNET. This week, the Nexus 5 is on its way, Facebook is looking for some ad dollars, and Nokia could try to tell some stories. Lets get started. STORY 1: First, with all the Apple news lately, I've hardly had a chance to talk about another big deal in the smartphone world: the Nexus 5. And with a reveal coming soon, the rumors and leaks are coming fast and furiously. The latest comes in the form of a log file, obtained by the site MyCE. The log appears to confirm previous suspicions that the new pure Google phone will have wireless charging, but it also includes a reference to Miracast, which is Android mirroring technology that allows you to wirelessly "throw" your Android screen to a TV. This is different from the Chromecast, which is limited in what it can do. The log also confirms other previously reported specs, like a 5-inch full HD display; 2.3GHz Snapdragon 800 CPU; 2GB RAM; and an 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.2-megapixel front. We'll hopefully hear more about the Nexus 5 soon, which some people are whispering will be announced sometime later this month. STORY 2: Next up, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Facebook will start providing new data to the four largest US television networks -- CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC -- in an attempt to attract more advertising dollars to its service. Just last month, Nielsen revealed that there's a direct causation between Twitter usage and TV ratings. So obviously Facebook thinks the same thing about its own site. According to the report, the data Facebook will share will revolve around "actions" that users take on the site, including likes, comments, and shares related to a particular television episode. Data will be gathered from all posts, including private ones, but Facebook said data will be collected anonymously and shown in aggregate to protect users' privacy. Um, let's hope so. This isn't the first time Facebook has been dealing with user information, and it never seems to end well for the social network. And look, if I'm taking the time to "like" a "Sister Wives" episode, then I'm not embarrassed for Facebook to use that information. I'm embarrassed for myself. Use it, Facebook. Use that info to your little heart's content. STORY 3: And finally, our favorite Twitter leaker evleaks recently tweeted a screengrab of a Windows app called Storyteller, which looks like a storytelling photo app. The tweet mentions "Sirius" and "Bandit," the alleged code names for Nokia's upcoming tablet and 6-inch smartphone, implying that the app may be included on both devices. Based on the name and the image, the app seems to be a way to organize your photos based on different themes and events, thus creating a story. Nokia is really banking on photos it seems, with its Lumia phones really packing in the megapixels. A photo-based story app seems like it's right up the company's alley. I, for one, tell stories with pictures all the time. Like, here's a story about my cat Noodle, sleeping. And here's a story about my other cat, Chowder, also sleeping. Here's a story about the ramen I ate... OK my stories would be really boring, I guess. Nokia World opens up October 22, so hopefully we'll find out more about this then. What do you guys think? Is there room for this, when we already have Instagram and Facebook? Would this app make you want to switch to Windows Phone?