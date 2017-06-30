Nintendo's Super NES Classic is a 16-bit scale model of our childhood

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Nintendo's Super NES Classic is a 16-bit scale model of our childhoodThe new system plays some of the best SNES games ever made. We got to look at one for a few moments up close.
Transcript
Nintendo is the next retro game system. The super and yet classic edition arrives at september 29th. We've got to look at one early although we haven't gotten to play it. The little system is a perfect mini replica of an SNES. The two included controllers are full size and feels like the originals. And have longer wires. Will they reach your sofa? Hard to tell. The system uses micro USB to charge and has HDMI just like the NES classic did and its controller ports are the same, but they're hidden under a door with retro ports on it. Weird. The 21 included games are 9 fewer than the NES classic, but they're mostly all better. With everything from Super Mario World to Zelda, A Link to the Past to Super Metroid to even the unreleased Starbucks 2, it's a great assortment. All it's missing sadly are the 8-bit NES games that were on the now discontinued NES classic The question is will you even be able to buy one? Nintendo's just committed to selling these through the end of 2017, and our biggest concern is that they'll be ridiculously hard to find. Here's hoping to they'll at least stay in stock, and come one Nintendo, where's our Game Boy classic already?