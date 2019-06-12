Nintendo's E3 2019 Direct, T-Mobile and Sprint merger faces new challenge
Nintendo's E3 2019 Direct Stream was the last press conference before the official start of the show.
And the company met for what was mostly a satisfying presentation.
A number of games that we'll see 2019 releases including Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, complete version of The Witcher three.
We also got info about Super Smash Brothers ultimate DLC characters, and were teased about a sequel to breath the wild.
It wasn't all good news though, as Nintendo announced the highly anticipated Animal Crossing New Horizons will slip to march of 2020.
T. mobile and sprint are now facing another government road block, in their quest to merge.
A group of ten state attorneys general, led by California and New York filed a lawsuit to stop the $26 billion deal, the suit claims that the merger would quote deprive consumers of the benefits of competition, and drive up prices for cell phone services.
And finally, the Android version of the Shazam App can now recognize music with your headphones plugged in.
We tested it with the pixel three, and noticed you had to tap the, Try Now button for Shazam to engage listening.
It's unclear when the feature will come to the iOS version of the app.
