Nintendo of America president to retire, Google takes on the opioid crisis
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now.
Nintendo of America is getting a new president.
The company posted a video with out going president, Reggie Fils-Aime, announcing his retirement and thanking everyone for his time at Nintendo.
he had been with the company since 2003 and will be leaving in April Additionally, he introduced the new president, Doug Bowser.
That's right.
The new Nintendo of America president shares his name with Mario's archenemy.
Mr. Bowser has served as the companies senior VP of Sales and Marketing.
Apple is working with Goldman stats to create its own credit card according to a report by the Wall street Journal The card would be tested internally and be launched later this year.
Cardholders would be able to use the apple wallet app to set spending goals, track rewards, and manage balances.
Of course, Apple declined to comment on the matter.
Google has updated GoogleMaps and search with a new tool to help fight the opioid crisis in the U.S. If a person searches for a drug drop-off near me, or medication disposal near me, Google will direct that person to permanent disposal locations in the area.
The company worked with Federal agencies, state governments and private institutions to create this tool.
To start drop off locations will be listed for seven states.
But Google says it's working to expand coverage over time.
