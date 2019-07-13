Tech Today

Nintendo announces Switch Lite, Amazon may be working on a home robot

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Nintendo announced a new version of the Switch called the Switch Lite. Unlike the regular Switch, the Switch Lite has non-detachable controllers. The Lite cannot be hooked up to a television either. The device will be available starting on September 20th in three different colors for a price of around $200. A news report made the rounds, saying that people are listening to recordings made by Google's smart speakers and the Google Assistant app. Some of these recordings were made accidentally. Google responded in a blog post, saying it does have language experts reviewing a small set of recordings to make its speech recognition tech better. The company also said it is investigating a An incident, where one of the language reviewers violated Google's data security policies. Amazon is working on a new high-quality Echo speaker and a home robot. According to a Bloomberg report, the new Echo may be able to take advantage of a new high fidelity music service that Amazon is readying. As for the robot, it has wheels and responds to Alexa voice commands. Otherwise the report does not have information as to what particular functions this robot could serve. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.

