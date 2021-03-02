Niantic's concept of Pokemon Go in a HoloLens

I'm here in the gardens at Lake Merritt.
This is so great.
It's like I'm actually here, John.
Welcome.
This is amazing and it's what I'm so excited about enabling friends to play and explore the world together, no matter where they are.
I'm gonna have a look around.
I'm excited to join you in this adventure.
[MUSIC]
Quite a few Pokemon appearing around you.
Let's take a walk.
Whether you're exploring a brand new park, or just walking through a familiar neighborhood.
Augmented reality can make the real world a little more magical.
In the future we imagine a real world filled with adventures, helpful information, and of course a lot of friends.
[MUSIC]
Hey, Pikachu.
[MUSIC]
Here you go.
[MUSIC]
AR that's grounded in the real world, aware of us and the environment, is an incredibly powerful starting point And it becomes even more powerful when we can share it.
Someone I know is here now.
[MUSIC]
Hey, Veronica?
Hi, John.
Do you want to battle?
I don't know, Veronica.
This usually doesn't end well for me.
But I'm game.
What's important is to never give up.
Even if you lose.
Let's get ready.
Let's go.
[MUSIC]
