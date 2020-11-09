Next-gen launch week, Trump may lose Twitter protections

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
Facebook, Twitter and Google face Congress over free speech
Everything AMD just revealed at its RX 6000 graphics card event
Big tech explains how it will fight foreign government hacks in US elections
Hawaii senator calls big tech congressional hearing 'a sham'
Twitter CEO gets yelled at by Sen. Ted Cruz
Twitter, Google and Facebook make their opening statements to Congress
Another Apple event in 2020! Here's everything we know
iPhone 12 Pro Max: Hands-on with Apple's biggest iPhone
The iPhone 12 Mini may be the most interesting of the bunch
Nest Audio vs. Nest Mini: Which Google smart speaker makes a better starting point?
Add connected convenience to your garage
The best way to change a flat tire
PS5 review: full breakdown of all the new features
Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined Xbox experience
DJI Mini 2 is now a better flying point-and-shoot camera for $449
Meet Wyze's best security camera yet
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know
Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks
Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera
iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks
How to clean your laptop
Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features