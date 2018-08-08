NewTV secures $1B in seed funding, Firefox Advance tries to predict the web

Tech Today
NewTV secures $1B in seed funding, Firefox Advance tries to predict the webToday's major tech stories include impressive funding for NewTV, surprisingly few people using Alexa for shopping and Firefox's latest extension predicting sites you'd want to visit next.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] NewTV, a premium content for smartphones endeavor from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman has raised $1 billion in seed-funding through nearly every major Hollywood studio. WIth plans to launch by the end of 2019, NewTV, whose real name will be decided later Aims to revive short form [UNKNOWN] shows coming in around 10 minutes each. A new report from the information says that only a very small percentage of people use Amazon's Alexa actually use the assistant to purchase items from Amazon. And of those who tried to do that once even few or use it again Optimism for voice-activated shopping does remain high for the future. But for now it hasn't taken off. And finally, Mozilla is testing a new Firefox extension called Advance that will guess what site you want to see next based off your previous browsing history and what Laserlike, a machine-learning content recommendation startup, generate. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store. [MUSIC]