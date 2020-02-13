New trailer shows what we all want in the iPhone 12

Transcript
Transcription not available for New trailer shows what we all want in the iPhone 12.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

78 episodes

Alphabet City

80 episodes

CNET Top 5

845 episodes

The Daily Charge

939 episodes

What the Future

331 episodes

Tech Today

1109 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Mobile World Congress is canceled. Now what? (The Daily Charge, 2/13/2020)

6:07

Mobile World Congress canceled over coronavirus fears

3:52

Does Samsung's folding-glass flip phone beat the Razr? (The Daily Charge, 2/12/2020)

4:52

Galaxy Z Flip is the first phone with foldable glass

7:17

Samsung debuts Galaxy S20 phones

3:20

Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds Plus

2:28

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

iPhone 12: What we want in the next iPhone

7:29

The Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is the camper van we've always wanted

2:05

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Volvo XC40

2:35

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring is nicer than some luxury vehicles.

8:07

Free 4K TV for your home is coming soon

4:11

Comparing Galaxy Z Flip with Motorola Razr

4:24

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life for $149

3:54

Hands-on with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

3:36

Motorola Razr review: It's a remarkable peek at the future but not without concerns

12:22

Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power

5:35

Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

2:03

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35