Your video, "New Solo trailer gives us a closer look at Lando "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Trailers
New Solo trailer gives us a closer look at Lando
New trailer reveals more of the Star Wars spinoff following the adventures of a young Han Solo
2:26
/
April 9, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for New Solo trailer gives us a closer look at Lando.
Coming up next
