New Paper Mario game coming, Chrome gets tab groups

Transcript
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. Nintendo announced Paper Mario the origami King with a pun laden trailer. In the game, it seems Mario will have to team up with old nemesis browser to take on a new bad guy King Ollie. The puzzle based adventure arrives on the switch on July 17. You know blog post, Twitch announced it is creating the Twitch safety Advisory Council. This group will advise on new policies recognizing new trends as well as improving safety and moderation. The Council is made up of eight people, including Twitch streamers and outside experts. Google has a new feature coming to Chrome called Tab groups. It will allow you to group open websites together with one click. You can label and color code. The group Tab groups is available in Chrome Beta right now and will be officially released next week. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.com. [MUSIC]

