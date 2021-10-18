/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

New MacBook Pro: MagSafe returns

Tech Industry

Up Next

Apple introduces AirPods 3
apple-event-template-october-00-01-14-01-still086

Up Next

Apple introduces AirPods 3

Apple unveils new entry-level iPad
ipad-applesept

Apple unveils new entry-level iPad

Higher-end Mac Mini could be on its way
apple-mac-mini-thumb-m1.png

Higher-end Mac Mini could be on its way

Apple may be updating the iPad line
ipads.png

Apple may be updating the iPad line

Are cars too much like TVs for Apple?
yt-apple-concept-car-1

Are cars too much like TVs for Apple?

Top 5 most exciting future Apple products
yt-top-5-apple-04

Top 5 most exciting future Apple products

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks
secameratricks-thumbnail1.png

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

Going hands-on with Apple's CarPlay update in iOS 13
a-major-upgrade-to-carplay-cms

Going hands-on with Apple's CarPlay update in iOS 13

The top 3 upgrades in MacOS Catalina
thumb-jason-catalina1-16x9

The top 3 upgrades in MacOS Catalina

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

New MacBook Pro: MagSafe returns
apple-event-template-october-macbook-00-03-39-02-still087

New MacBook Pro: MagSafe returns

The biggest announcements from Apple's October 2021 event
screen-shot-2021-10-18-at-1-47-14-pm-2.png

The biggest announcements from Apple's October 2021 event

Apple reveals M1 Pro chip
apple-event-seq-00-08-57-20-still001

Apple reveals M1 Pro chip

Apple unveils M1 Max chip
apple-m1maxchip

Apple unveils M1 Max chip

Apple introduces AirPods 3
apple-event-template-october-00-01-14-01-still086

Apple introduces AirPods 3

Apple unveils new colors for HomePod Mini
apple-hompodmini

Apple unveils new colors for HomePod Mini

Most Popular All most popular

How Black Friday is very different this year
htdia-blackfriday-v2

How Black Friday is very different this year

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
fl-samsungs10e

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

Google Pixel event on Oct. 19: What to expect
pixelpreview-00-00-16-08-still001

Google Pixel event on Oct. 19: What to expect

William Shatner goes to space, Apple pushes against sideloading apps (again)
tt-101421-thumbnail

William Shatner goes to space, Apple pushes against sideloading apps (again)

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Super73 RX hands-on: High performance electric motorbike
super73-rx-review-00-01-58-23-still005

Super73 RX hands-on: High performance electric motorbike

Latest Products All latest products

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-3

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown
astro-lifestyle-motion

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair
lightfield-lab-holograms-3837

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio
surfacelaptopstudio-00-00-31-03-still001

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio

Amazon's Astro robot is part home helper, part surveillance machine
amazon-astro-reax-4

Amazon's Astro robot is part home helper, part surveillance machine

'Hey, Disney!' explained: Disney's twist on Alexa for home and hotels
amazon-assistants-in-disney-hotels-7

'Hey, Disney!' explained: Disney's twist on Alexa for home and hotels

Latest How To All how to videos

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED
htdia-nintendoswitch-oled-datatransfer-site

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone
galaxy-watch-1

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone
switchandroid4

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13
p1017477

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now
how-to-upgrade-to-ios-15-00-02-34-07-still001

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam
text-scam2

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam