New MacBook Pro kills the butterfly keyboard once and for all

Transcript
Transcription not available for New MacBook Pro kills the butterfly keyboard once and for all.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

87 episodes

Alphabet City

90 episodes

CNET Top 5

853 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

336 episodes

Tech Today

1178 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

New MacBook Pro kills the butterfly keyboard once and for all

4:33

New sensor you stick at the top of your chest tracks COVID-19 symptoms

1:53

Driscoll's: The food supply chain is much more fragile than any of us thought

23:27

SpaceX set to to take its first astronauts into space

4:28

Chipotle's tech rush could not have come at a better time

15:08

How pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen levels

6:14

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The Apple Watch: Tipping point

10:19

Chipotle's tech rush could not have come at a better time

15:08

Driscoll's: The food supply chain is much more fragile than any of us thought

23:27

Apple, Google begin delivering tracking tools, Lyft lays off nearly 1,000

1:53

Apple Magic Keyboard vs. Logitech and Brydge: What's the best iPad keyboard case?

9:53

What's new to stream for May 2020

4:08

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

DJI's Mavic Air 2 delivers more of everything at the same price

6:00

JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyperboom: Battle of the portable Bluetooth beasts

4:13

First Look: Motorola Edge and Edge Plus have all the 5G specs

12:05

iPhone SE reminds us how much we missed the home button

12:32

Alexa's best hidden talent lets you make your own commands

3:32

The Turbografx-16 Mini is my video game time machine

7:04

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

2:06