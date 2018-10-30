New iPad Pros ditch the home button
Apple debuts Mac Mini
Apple introduces MacBook Air with Retina display
Google unveils AI for Social Good program to encourage do-gooder projects
Sam's Club Now offers cashierless scan-and-go tech
Twitter's user numbers go down but it's stock is way up
New MacBook Air, 2018 iPad Pro and our other Apple event predictions
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive
Philips Hue's newest smart lights step outside -- but are they worth the cost?
The McLaren Speedtail is like a private jet for the road
iPhone XR reviews, Red Dead 2 amazes critics
Samsung Galaxy Book2 will change how and where you work
Lenovo’s Yoga Book C930 kills the keyboard for an E-Ink touchscreen
Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack
Ring Stick Up Cam Wired review: Better than before
HP has a sharp new angle on 2-in-1 laptops
Ways to share your photos without using social media
Pixel 3 settings you should change right now
How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Best online styling services to try
10 tips and tricks for the Pixel 3
How to delete your Google+ account and save your data