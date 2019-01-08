CES 2019

New Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 7000 Black Edition fix problems you didn’t even know you had

Transcript
[MUSIC] The XPS 13 from Dell has been one of our favourite laptops for years now. It launched the current war on bezels shaving down its screen borders before almost anyone else did and that's a look that's been copied [UNKNOWN] Now. But even the most recent generation of the XPS 13 suffer from a near-fatal flaw. Its webcam was positioned below the screen not above it. As on pretty much every other laptop ever. That's because the super thin dessel round the screen didn't have room for a webcam. The unfortunate compromise with that side calls and video shot from the webcam all have that unflattering of the [UNKNOWN]. This time around Dell has cracked the code and is [UNKNOWN] a new extra small micro HD webcam design right where it belongs [UNKNOWN] the screen. The [UNKNOWN] cam. Besides that, you get up to a 4K display surrounded by a slim 4mm bezel and Dolby Vision support. The XBS13 remains a standard bearer for slim mainstream laptops, and I suspect that it will remain one of my go-to recommendations. The new version will start at $899 and go on sale January 8th. [MUSIC] Another laptop issue in need of solving is what to do with the stylus that comes with many two in one hybrid systems. So, the new Dell Inspiron 7000 Black Edition, well that's a touchscreen two in one with a clever solution to this problem. It has a full sized stylus which fits perfectly in an indent built right into the inner hinge. Just drop it right there with the screen beneath the keyboard, and close the lid. You'll think it won't fit, but it does. Amazing! With these new for CS laptops, Dell has manage to do something we barely rarely see in a new product. Taking an actual practical and usability issue people have and fixing it without changing what we already. We're creating [UNKNOWN] new. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
LaptopsTabletsCES ProductsDell

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

CES 2019: What tech to expect

1:44

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Whirlpool's touchscreen washer holds your laundry detergent, has an app

1:24

Watch LG's rollable OLED TV in action at CES 2019

2:04

2020 Ford Explorer is a more efficient, spacious and tech-filled SUV

3:30

LG HomeBrew brews beer from a capsule at CES 2019

1:54

CES 2019: What makes us say WTF

9:48

Windows 10 now leads marketshare, Apple issues rare warning

1:25

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

New Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 7000 Black Edition fix problems you didn’t even know you had

1:55

The biggest Alienware reboot in years is the Area 51m laptop

2:50

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet brings novel parental controls to the US

1:59

Asus lands a giant gaming Mothership in the middle of CES 2019

2:04

HP's 65-inch gaming display tops a list of Omen gaming upgrades

1:26

A solar and heat-powered fitness watch? Yes, please

1:23

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23