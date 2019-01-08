New Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 7000 Black Edition fix problems you didn’t even know you had
Transcript
[MUSIC]
The XPS 13 from Dell has been one of our favourite laptops for years now.
It launched the current war on bezels shaving down its screen borders before almost anyone else did and that's a look that's been copied [UNKNOWN] Now.
But even the most recent generation of the XPS 13 suffer from a near-fatal flaw.
Its webcam was positioned below the screen not above it.
As on pretty much every other laptop ever.
That's because the super thin dessel round the screen didn't have room for a webcam.
The unfortunate compromise with that side calls and video shot from the webcam all have that unflattering of the [UNKNOWN].
This time around Dell has cracked the code and is [UNKNOWN] a new extra small micro HD webcam design right where it belongs [UNKNOWN] the screen.
The [UNKNOWN] cam.
Besides that, you get up to a 4K display surrounded by a slim 4mm bezel and Dolby Vision support.
The XBS13 remains a standard bearer for slim mainstream laptops, and I suspect that it will remain one of my go-to recommendations.
The new version will start at $899 and go on sale January 8th.
[MUSIC]
Another laptop issue in need of solving is what to do with the stylus that comes with many two in one hybrid systems.
So, the new Dell Inspiron 7000 Black Edition, well that's a touchscreen two in one with a clever solution to this problem.
It has a full sized stylus which fits perfectly in an indent built right into the inner hinge.
Just drop it right there with the screen beneath the keyboard, and close the lid.
You'll think it won't fit, but it does.
Amazing!
With these new for CS laptops, Dell has manage to do something we barely rarely see in a new product.
Taking an actual practical and usability issue people have and fixing it without changing what we already.
We're creating [UNKNOWN] new.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
LaptopsTabletsCES ProductsDell
Up Next
CES 2019: A pet dryer, a bed that rocks you to sleep and other...
5:32
The biggest Alienware reboot in years is the Area 51m laptop
2:50
Cat S48c is your phone for glaciers and deserts
1:51
Ring debuts smart peephole, over-the-air charging arrives at...
1:06
Ralph Breaks VR, and we're right there with him at CES 2019
3:14
The craziest tech we've seen at CES 2019
13:21
CES 2019: Sex tech is everywhere and nowhere
19:34
Ring's Door View Cam is a smart doorbell that replaces your peephole...
1:22
Picobrew Z-Series aims to simplify home brewing
2:18
Whirlpool's touchscreen washer holds your laundry detergent,...