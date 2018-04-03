Your video, "New Asus ROG Zephyrus is a slick, six-core gaming rig "
New Asus ROG Zephyrus is a slick, six-core gaming rig

With a new CPU and a much better touchpad, this is finally a slim gaming laptop that can work for almost anyone.
Asus has a new gaming laptop that's not only powerful, inventively designed and very, very portable it's also one of the very first systems with a new wave of laptop CPUs from Intel. New inside the Zephyrus GM 501. Is the Intel Core i7-8750H which is a six-core processor, the very first one we've tested up from the usual quad core. It's not one of the coming soon new Core i9 CPUs we've heard about but it's Definitely a sizable step up in performance offering a big boost in some of our benchmarks over even last year's chips. So how does a laptop that is just 19.9 milimeter thick and weigh about five and a half pound fit in a high powered graphics card and new Core CPU, while the bottom panel lifts up when the laptop's lid is open exposing a hidden vent used for cooling. It's a pretty subtle effect in day to day use, lifting the rear of the keyboard up (UNKNOWN) slightly, but greatly improves air flow and let's the laptop run faster and generate more heat. The original 2017 Zephyrus suffered from one of the most unfortunate top pads in recent history. Not so much because it was unresponsive but because it was shoved over to the side of the keyboard. As if always said: You mess with the traditional touch pad set up at your own risk. Here, the keyboard and touchpad are much more traditional and perfectly functional, which is more they can say about the one last year. And if it all feels too square now, at least the keyboard has a multicolored backlight system with a few fun and trippy presets. [MUSIC]

