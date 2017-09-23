Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today

New Apple reviews, Nest debuts Secure line of products

This week's major tech headlines include reviews of the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and Apple TV 4K. Nest also introduced a new line of home protection products called Nest Secure and there's even more rumblings that Sprint and T-Mobile may actually pull off...
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. This week saw the reviews of both the iPhone 8 and Apple TV4K. Overall, critics think the iPhone 8 is a solid device with a great camera, but most agree it's not a must-have upgrade coming from the 7. Also, wireless battery charging seems a bit slow. As for the 4k Apple TV, it's certainly one of the most impressive and capable video streamers out there. But it's expensive and it has most reviewers recommending other products in it's place. Nest introduced a series of new products focused on home security called Nest Secure. There's nest guard, which is a home based with a keypad that detects motion, which also works with Nest Detect motion sensors. And it can even attached to doors and windows. There is also a new outdoor camera called the Nest Cam IQ outdoor which is capable of recognising people like the indoor Nest Cam IQ. Nest also introduced a smart doorbell called the Nest Hello which is equipped with a camera, microphone, speaker and bluetooth. [SOUND] And finally the stock that the nation's third and fourth largest wireless carriers are preparing for a merger. For years, Sprint and -T---Mobile- have flirted with joining forces and have certainly made progress that has shaken up the industry. If the deal does go through, Deutch Telecom will wind up as majority shareholder [UNKNOWN] current management team that run a company. [SOUND] You can stay up to date on the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

