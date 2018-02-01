Netgear's powerful, expensive solution for outdoor Wi-Fi

Netgear Orbi Outdoor Satellite (RBS50Y)

CNET Editors' Rating Outstanding

If you have the money to spend, and already have an Orbi router, the Orbi Outdoor Satellite will give you great coverage outdoors and speeds as fast as you get inside. Make sure you mount it somewhere safe if you plan to leave it outdoors.

MSRP: $329.99

