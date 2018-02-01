Netgear's powerful, expensive solution for outdoor Wi-Fi

CNET First Look
Transcript
[MUSIC] Netgear is trying to tear down the wi-fi wall that is your home. The new Orbi Outdoor Wi-fi Satellite extends your network outside to your yard, pool or garage. While the actually device is pretty large and bulky, you can place it anywhere outdoors as long as you can plug it into an outlet. The range extender is weather resistant and can withstand rain, snaps, and temperatures between negative four and one hundred twenty two degrees fairenheit. The Orbi outdoor can be placed on a stand or mounted to any wall. Netcare also locked off Ethernet ports so a stranger won't be able to just plug into your network whenever they want. They also made it so the sync button is automatically disabled for extra security Incase you forget to turn it off. From the Orbi app or browser, you can control the outdoor satellite, including an ambient light that can be turned on or off, dimmed, and set on a timer. As a Wi-Fi range extender, it worked amazingly. I set up the satellite 30 feet from the main router with multiple walls between them, including an exterior brick wall. At close range, it worked like a regular Orbi satellite. Clocking in at nearly 500 megabits per second. Then, at 100 feet away, I saw speeds on 5 gigahertz of more than 250 megabits per second. I even had no problem streaming HD video at 200 feet. That's some awesome coverage. I didn't find much wrong with wifi extender, except that you can only hook it up to a Netgear Orbi router and it costs a whopping $330. On the plus side, Orbi might be the best mesh WiFi out right now. So upgrading your whole network will be worth it if you wanna spend the extra money. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]