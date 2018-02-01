Your video, "Netgear's powerful, expensive solution for outdoor Wi-Fi "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Netgear's powerful, expensive solution for outdoor Wi-Fi

The Orbi Outdoor Satellite extends your Wi-Fi outside, with impressive range, top speeds, a night light and a hefty price tag.
1:32 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Netgear is trying to tear down the wi-fi wall that is your home. The new Orbi Outdoor Wi-fi Satellite extends your network outside to your yard, pool or garage. While the actually device is pretty large and bulky, you can place it anywhere outdoors as long as you can plug it into an outlet. The range extender is weather resistant and can withstand rain, snaps, and temperatures between negative four and one hundred twenty two degrees fairenheit. The Orbi outdoor can be placed on a stand or mounted to any wall. Netcare also locked off Ethernet ports so a stranger won't be able to just plug into your network whenever they want. They also made it so the sync button is automatically disabled for extra security Incase you forget to turn it off. From the Orbi app or browser, you can control the outdoor satellite, including an ambient light that can be turned on or off, dimmed, and set on a timer. As a Wi-Fi range extender, it worked amazingly. I set up the satellite 30 feet from the main router with multiple walls between them, including an exterior brick wall. At close range, it worked like a regular Orbi satellite. Clocking in at nearly 500 megabits per second. Then, at 100 feet away, I saw speeds on 5 gigahertz of more than 250 megabits per second. I even had no problem streaming HD video at 200 feet. That's some awesome coverage. I didn't find much wrong with wifi extender, except that you can only hook it up to a Netgear Orbi router and it costs a whopping $330. On the plus side, Orbi might be the best mesh WiFi out right now. So upgrading your whole network will be worth it if you wanna spend the extra money. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
Netgear Orbi Outdoor Satellite (RBS50Y)

CNET Editors' Rating

 Outstanding
If you have the money to spend, and already have an Orbi router, the Orbi Outdoor Satellite will give you great coverage outdoors and speeds as fast as you get inside. Make sure you mount it somewhere safe if you plan to leave it outdoors.
Read full review

MSRP: $329.99

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: How to send text messages using Alexa
How to send text messages using Alexa
1:46
Not only can you call people using Amazon's Alexa, you can now send text messages, too. Here's how.
Play video
Video: 7 ways to get better sleep with tech
7 ways to get better sleep with tech
2:03
Tech in the bedroom is a double-edge sword: Using it right before bed can lead to insomnia, but on the other hand it can also create...
Play video
Video: This LG Door-in-Door smart fridge is a disappointment
This LG Door-in-Door smart fridge is a disappointment
1:58
With subtle smarts and matte black looks, the LG LFXS28566M intrigued us -- but its predictably warm Door-in-Door compartment spoils...
Play video
Video: The Hive View is one of the best-looking cameras yet
The Hive View is one of the best-looking cameras yet
1:24
This $200 indoor camera is stylish enough for your bookshelf. And it's pretty smart, too.
Play video
Video: Respect the Ubtech Lynx, but don't even think about buying it
Respect the Ubtech Lynx, but don't even think about buying it
4:43
This Alexa-enabled robot is undeniably cool, but the price is too much to pay for its rudimentary skills.
Play video
Video: Honeywell's security system wants to take over your smart home
Honeywell's security system wants to take over your smart home
1:20
Honeywell's scalable home security system has a built-in Alexa speaker, facial recognition and a whole lot more.
Play video
Video: The outrageously expensive Ember keeps hot drinks at exact temperatures
The outrageously expensive Ember keeps hot drinks at exact temperatures
1:28
The Ember Travel Mug lets you sip drinks at specific temperatures -- if you can swallow its scandalously high price.
Play video
Video: Samsung Connect Home mesh Wi-Fi falls short in usability
Samsung Connect Home mesh Wi-Fi falls short in usability
1:46
The Samsung Connect Home three-pack is also a SmartThings hub and covers 4,500 square feet. But the app will leave you wanting more...
Play video