Netflix expanding into video games, Musk says Tesla Superchargers opening up to other EVs

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
Samsung Unpacked August: What to expect
Wally Funk becomes oldest human to fly to space
Jeff Bezos on what it was like to fly in space
See Blue Origin astronauts in zero gravity
Watch highlights from Jeff Bezos full space flight
Jeff Bezos and crew reunite with family after space trip
What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again
Jassy steps up at Amazon, Gettr hacked
The Aston Martin Valhalla promises to give the competition a run for its money
TikTok's major download milestone, LG's rollable OLED headed to US
The best DJI drone, whatever your budget
Biden to be sworn in as president, India pushes back against WhatsApp
iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience
Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price
Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display
Amazon Sidewalk: Should you turn it off?
We found these amazing features in the iOS 15 beta
First look at WatchOS 8 public beta
Make your own Instagram face filter
How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer
How to go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11
How to disable Amazon Sidewalk
How to install MacOS Monterey public beta