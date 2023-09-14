Nest Bedding Owl Mattress Review: Best Latex Hybrid Bed? 7:07 Watch Now

Nest Bedding Owl Mattress Review: Best Latex Hybrid Bed?

Sep 14, 2023 Sleep

Speaker 1: The Owl mattress from Nest Bedding is one of many really high quality latex home hybrid beds, but what sets it apart from the crowd? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm with cnet and we have our solar view of the owl mattress from Nest bedding. Nest bedding as a company makes several different mattresses. All of them have bird names, nest bedding, and birds. Makes sense. And we're going to be talking about the owl in today's video. If you want more information about any of the [00:00:30] other beds from nest bedding, make sure you look down below. In the description down there, you'll also find any discounts we can find on the owl mattress to help bring the price down a little bit. And if you find this video helpful and interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. Let's briefly talk about the policies for this mattress. This is stuff like shipping returns, shop periods, and warranties. We're just going to throw them up on screen so you can read them. Speaker 1: If you need more information about how all of these things work, make sure you look down below. In the description, there's a lot of detail including on how to actually return a mattress, which might not go exactly how you think it does. The big headline here is that this bed comes with an entire year trial period, which is pretty [00:01:00] nice. So you can decide in month 10 that you don't really like the mattress all that much and you can still send it back and get a full refund. But enough about that stuff. Let's get into the more interesting stuff now, like what this mattress is actually made of and what's going to feel like for you to sleep on. So I said at the very beginning that this is a latex foam hybrid bed, so that means a couple of things. First off, its main support base is going to be a layer of pocketed coils. Speaker 1: Pocketed coils have pretty much replaced traditional innerspring because they're kind of superior in almost every way. They give you the same level of support [00:01:30] as inner springs, but they do a much better job at isolating motion because the set of being one big unit, they're actually individually wrapped and then woven together. So you get all the benefits of innerspring with pretty much none of the drawbacks. And then right above the coil support layer, you have a pretty thin layer of a transition foam. This is actually not latex. Interestingly enough, a lot of times most latex foam hybrids will just have the latex foam right on top of the coils. This isn't the case with the mattress. This is really here to make sure you only feel the support from the coils, not the coils themselves. [00:02:00] And then right on top of that, you have a very thick layer, three inches of certified organic talai latex foam. Speaker 1: Then right above that you also have a nice quilted cover that features some organic wool as well. So the main comfort layer of the owl mattress is going to be that layer of latex foam and latex foam is pretty unique when we're talking about different materials that go into mattress constructions. This is because it is naturally derived from the sap of a rubber tree instead of being chemical based, and it also behaves in a pretty unique way. [00:02:30] When you relieve pressure from it, it snaps back into its original shape almost immediately. When you compare it to something like a memory foam, it's almost its exact opposite and you get plenty of comfort and cushioning from latex foam, but it doesn't really conform to your body as a memory foam would. I would describe the feel of the owl mattress to be really responsive and buoyant and just generally comfortable. Speaker 1: If you're looking for something more sink in and dense like a memory foam, then this bed is not for you. But I think a lot of people out there will enjoy the fee of a latex foam even if they haven't tried [00:03:00] one before. I think it kind of has its own unique feel while still being kind of similar to something like a PLO top bed or a traditional innerspring bed. The materials in this mattress also feature a lot of certifications. We'll try and link those down below in the description. Basically, it just goes to show how natural, organic and ethically sourced the materials in this mattress are. It doesn't have maybe quite as many as say the avocado green mattress, which is sort of the industry leader in terms of mattress certifications. But I think if you're looking for a more natural and organic product in [00:03:30] your home, then this will fit that bill quite nicely. Speaker 1: One thing that does set this mattress apart that you're going to find on the owl mattress, the Finch Mattress and the Sparrow mattress is the lifetime renewal exchange. This is a service you can either purchase or it often comes for free with a mattress purchase when you order through nest bedding, the top layer of latex foam on the owl mattress is actually removable. So at any time in the mattress's lifespan, you can go to nest bedding and say, I want a new top comfort layer. You can get this to either [00:04:00] soften up the mattress or firm up the mattress to your liking, or you can get one after 15, 20 years and maybe the foam has started to degrade a little bit. I wouldn't really worry about that because latex foam degrades very slowly, but if that does happen, you can get a new one shipped out which will just extend the life of your mattress. Speaker 1: This is something that I haven't really seen with any other brand, and I think it's a pretty nice idea for nest bedding to really help make their mattresses last a little bit longer. Let's move over the subject of firmness now. And this is another area where the owl mattress kind of differentiates [00:04:30] itself from other latex home hybrid beds. It actually comes in three different firmness options. You have a plush model, a medium and a firm, and the medium model is in our testing around a flat medium. So it should work really well for all sleeper types. Back some excited and combination. You also have that plush model, which is closer to a medium soft, which means it's going to be most ideal for side sleepers looking for max pressure relief. And then you have the firm option, which is closer to a medium firm, which is a better option for back and stomach sleepers looking for less give in their mattress. Speaker 1: Most latex home hybrids only come in one firm as option, [00:05:00] and they tend to be a little bit firmer just from what we've experienced. A lot of latex home hybrid beds wind up around a medium firm, but you have multiple options with the owl. And then another thing they do is you can actually get this bed split firmness internally in a king or a cow king size. If you are in a couple and you just have way different firmness preferences, you can get the plush on one side and the firm on another side or really any other combination you might want, which is pretty cool because most of the time if you are in that situation where you just can't agree on a single mattress, [00:05:30] you have to get two twin xls and push 'em together, which isn't always ideal. So that's another thing that Nest does that we don't really see with other brands. Speaker 1: And then let's move over to the subject of pricing. And while there are much more affordable latex from hybrid beds on the market, I think the owl mattress is pretty competitively priced. Once you factor in discounts, you're looking at about $2,000 for a queen size, which again, there are more affordable options in the latex foam hybrid category, but latex foam beds tend to be a bit more expensive than non latex beds because the materials just generally have more certifications [00:06:00] and more time and effort goes into sourcing those materials. So I think the price point for this bed makes sense. There are more affordable options, but there's also some more expensive ones as well. Make sure you look down below in the description for what's current on this mattress right now they are including that whole lifetime renewal exchange program that I mentioned earlier in with a mattress purchase. Speaker 1: They might not be doing that all the time, so make sure you look down there for what is current. This is as we're recording this video and that leaves us with a question, who should consider picking up the Nest bedding owl mattress for themselves? And I think this [00:06:30] is for someone who is really interested in a latex foam hybrid, but maybe wants to be a bit more customized. A lot of times, like I mentioned before, a latex home hybrid bed doesn't really get that soft. So if you are a side sleeper looking for a latex home bed, I think this is going to be one of your better betts and it should work well for everyone because you have those firm options to choose from. So I think there's a lot to like about the owl, but let's say what you think. Bryce down below in the comments section, lemme get your thoughts, and there's going to be a lot of info in the description to help you with your mattress search, including probably a best list of our favorite latex foam hybrid beds. [00:07:00] If you found this video helpful, interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But this's going to do it for me. This is on scene at home, not See you in the next one.