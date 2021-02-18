NASA's rover lands today, Amazon expands concept product program
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
NASA's Perseverance Rover is scheduled to touch down at 12:30 PM Pacific time today, and if it lands successfully will bring cameras, microphones and even a helicopter to the surface of Mars.
The goal of this mission is to search for evidence of fossilized microscopic life on the planet surface.
The last time NASA landed a rover on the red planet was with its Curiosity rover in 2012.
You can keep up with the latest on CNET.
Amazon announced an expansion of its day one additions program called build it The addition allows customers to vote for concept products the company might build next via pre ordering.
If an idea reaches its pre order goal, Amazon will put it into production.
The first three concepts are a smart sticky note printer, a smart nutrition scale, and a smart cuckoo clock.
And finally, Ford announced its plans to transition to an entirely electric fleet in Europe by the year 2030.
The ambitious plan comes with a $1 billion investment for Ford's plant in Cologne, Germany, which will become an Eevee manufacturing hub.
Ford also promised a zero emissions capable portfolio vehicles in Europe by the year 2026.
Stay up to date with the latest visiting CNET.
