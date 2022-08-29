NASA Scrubs Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch 3:04 Watch Now

NASA Scrubs Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch

Aug 29, 2022 Science

Speaker 1: This is Artis launch control with an update launch rector. Charlie Blackwell Thompson has called a scrub for today. Again, launch rector. Charlie Blackwell Thompson has called a scrub of the attempt of launch of Artis one and the space launch system with the Orion spacecraft. The issue that, uh, came up was an engine bleed that, uh, couldn't be reeded. Um, but, uh, the rocket is currently [00:00:30] in a stable configuration. It was, uh, mostly tanked, but not completely tanked engineers are now working on a plan to, uh, continue gathering data about this particular engine and the bleed that, uh, didn't work out the rocket. Uh, the, the hydrogen bleed rather was a goal of the previous wet dress rehearsal, uh, that didn't happen due [00:01:00] to a hydrogen leak. So, uh, engineers are, are focused on gathering as much data as they can at this time. So they have not gone to, um, to draining the rocket just yet. They're going to keep it in its current configuration and, uh, gather that data to summarize. Uh, we held at, uh, T minus 40 minutes in counting Speaker 1: [00:01:30] After the team was unable to get, um, past, uh, engine bleed that, uh, didn't show the right temperature once they got into the engine bleed test. And ultimately, uh, the launch rector has called a scrub for the day. The earliest opportunity, depending on what happens with this engine bleed would [00:02:00] be September 2nd, that is available to the launch team. However, we will wait a determination of what the plan is to go forward, to remedy the engine bleed, and then go from there again, an availability to launch. The next availability to launch is 12:48 PM Eastern time on Friday, September 2nd, but we must, [00:02:30] uh, wait to, uh, what shakes out from their test data that they're currently gathering now. And, uh, the decision that's made by the launch team about where to go from here. We appreciate you watching NASA TV and our coverage of the Artemis. One launch attempt. This is [00:03:00] Gerald nail with NASA communications signing off from the Kennedy space center in Florida.