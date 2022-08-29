NASA Scrubs Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch
3:04
Watch Now

NASA Scrubs Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch

Science
Speaker 1: This is Artis launch control with an update launch rector. Charlie Blackwell Thompson has called a scrub for today. Again, launch rector. Charlie Blackwell Thompson has called a scrub of the attempt of launch of Artis one and the space launch system with the Orion spacecraft. The issue that, uh, came up was an engine bleed that, uh, couldn't be reeded. Um, but, uh, the rocket is currently [00:00:30] in a stable configuration. It was, uh, mostly tanked, but not completely tanked engineers are now working on a plan to, uh, continue gathering data about this particular engine and the bleed that, uh, didn't work out the rocket. Uh, the, the hydrogen bleed rather was a goal of the previous wet dress rehearsal, uh, that didn't happen due [00:01:00] to a hydrogen leak. So, uh, engineers are, are focused on gathering as much data as they can at this time. So they have not gone to, um, to draining the rocket just yet. They're going to keep it in its current configuration and, uh, gather that data to summarize. Uh, we held at, uh, T minus 40 minutes in counting Speaker 1: [00:01:30] After the team was unable to get, um, past, uh, engine bleed that, uh, didn't show the right temperature once they got into the engine bleed test. And ultimately, uh, the launch rector has called a scrub for the day. The earliest opportunity, depending on what happens with this engine bleed would [00:02:00] be September 2nd, that is available to the launch team. However, we will wait a determination of what the plan is to go forward, to remedy the engine bleed, and then go from there again, an availability to launch. The next availability to launch is 12:48 PM Eastern time on Friday, September 2nd, but we must, [00:02:30] uh, wait to, uh, what shakes out from their test data that they're currently gathering now. And, uh, the decision that's made by the launch team about where to go from here. We appreciate you watching NASA TV and our coverage of the Artemis. One launch attempt. This is [00:03:00] Gerald nail with NASA communications signing off from the Kennedy space center in Florida.

Up Next

NASA Explains Artemis 1 Rocket Engine Issue
nasa-official-image

Up Next

NASA Explains Artemis 1 Rocket Engine Issue

Our iPhone 14 Wish List
cnet

Our iPhone 14 Wish List

Don't Buy an iPhone Right Now
yt-dont-buy-iphone-now-v03

Don't Buy an iPhone Right Now

Google's Most Advanced Robot Brain Just Got a Body
20220811-google-palm-saycan-robot-01

Google's Most Advanced Robot Brain Just Got a Body

My Quest to Understand NFT Art (And Why I Bought One)
bridget-4

My Quest to Understand NFT Art (And Why I Bought One)

Mars Sample Return Mission Will Bring Rocks and Air to Earth
mars-samples-back-to-earth-v2-1

Mars Sample Return Mission Will Bring Rocks and Air to Earth

Watch Samsung Introduce Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
samsungevent-galaxybuds2

Watch Samsung Introduce Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Make Your iPhone Faster by Clearing the Cache
cachecnet

Make Your iPhone Faster by Clearing the Cache

Nasal Sprays Could be the Most Effective Weapon Against COVID
nasal-sprays-2

Nasal Sprays Could be the Most Effective Weapon Against COVID

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

NASA Explains Artemis 1 Rocket Engine Issue
nasa-official-image

NASA Explains Artemis 1 Rocket Engine Issue

NASA Scrubs Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch
nasa-scrub-image

NASA Scrubs Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Launch

Teaching MIT's Mini Cheetah How to Sprint
mini-cheetah-thumb-1

Teaching MIT's Mini Cheetah How to Sprint

Our iPhone 14 Wish List
cnet

Our iPhone 14 Wish List

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present
meyers4

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present

Don't Buy an iPhone Right Now
yt-dont-buy-iphone-now-v03

Don't Buy an iPhone Right Now

Most Popular All most popular

Don't Buy an iPhone Right Now
yt-dont-buy-iphone-now-v03

Don't Buy an iPhone Right Now

Teaching MIT's Mini Cheetah How to Sprint
mini-cheetah-thumb-1

Teaching MIT's Mini Cheetah How to Sprint

Our iPhone 14 Wish List
cnet

Our iPhone 14 Wish List

DualSense Edge: PS5's First Pro Controller
playstation-dualsenseedgecontroller-redclean-00000

DualSense Edge: PS5's First Pro Controller

DJI Avata Makes FPV Easier, Safer and More Fun
1t4a9563-mov-17-33-29-19-still001.png

DJI Avata Makes FPV Easier, Safer and More Fun

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present
meyers4

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present

Latest Products All latest products

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone
motoedge-fl-00-02-03-08-still003

Moto Edge 2022: First Look at Motorola's $498 Phone

Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches
watch-5-thumb

Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 Specs Compared
220809-yt-galaxy-z-flip-4-vs-z-flip-3-v2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 Specs Compared

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Take: Bigger Cover Screen, New Cameras
jje-9771

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Take: Bigger Cover Screen, New Cameras

MacOS Ventura Public Beta: The 3 Best New Features
thumb1

MacOS Ventura Public Beta: The 3 Best New Features

What You Should Know About the Nothing Phone 1
nothingphone1-cms

What You Should Know About the Nothing Phone 1

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use
googlepay-inhand

Google Pay: How to Set Up and Use