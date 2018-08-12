NASA launches Parker Solar Probe

CNET News Video
NASA launches Parker Solar ProbeWatch NASA launch one of the most ambitious missions to "touch" the sun with the Parker Solar Probe. The Probe will travel within 4 million miles of the Sun to study solar winds and learn how our home star affects weather patterns in space.
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] Minus 30, status check. Go delta. Go PSP. [BLANK_AUDIO] Minus 15. Hold for ignition. Ten nine eight seven six five four three two one zero. Lift off of the mighty Delta 4-Heavy Rocket with NASA's Parker Solar Probe. A daring mission to shed light on the mysteries of our closest star, the Sun. [BLANK_AUDIO] 3R68s look good in the full trust mode. [BLANK_AUDIO] 25 seconds into flight, [INAUDIBLE] pressures continue to look good on all three boosters. [BLANK_AUDIO] The probe has a special heat shield that will allow the craft to fly within 4 million miles of the sun. Now thirty five seconds in. The refresher on the core booster is throttling down to (inaudible) and thrust mode. Response looks good. Now fifty seconds into flight. Strap on boosters look good in the full thrust. Core booster looks good in the partial thrust mode. The probe will be speeding along at 430,000 MPH (692,000 KM/H) making it NASA's fastest spacecraft ever. [SOUND] Now one minute into flight. [SOUND] Equal trajectory looking good, right down the middle of the range track. [SOUND] One minute, ten seconds into flight. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] Coming up on 1 minute, 19 seconds into flight. Max 2, max [INAUDIBLE] pressure at Mach 1. Delta 4 is now supersonic. [BLANK_AUDIO] 1 minute 30 seconds into flight. [BLANK_AUDIO] At two minutes 39 seconds in the flight the Delta 4 rocket now weighs just one half of what it did at launch burning propellent at a rate of almost 5000 pounds per second. And launch vehicle is now 33 miles in altitude 49 miles down range distance traveling at 4,500 miles per hour. Three minutes into flight. Port and starboard boosters have begun to throttle down. [BLANK_AUDIO] And we have jettison of both strap-on boosters. [BLANK_AUDIO] Core booster's throttled back up to full thrust, response looks good. [BLANK_AUDIO] And we have good indication of stage separation. [BLANK_AUDIO] Now it is deploying. [BLANK_AUDIO] We have pre-start on the RL10. [BLANK_AUDIO] And we have ignition on the RL10 engine. [BLANK_AUDIO] Engine chamber pressure looks good. [BLANK_AUDIO] And we have good indication of payload fairing jettison. [BLANK_AUDIO] Now 6 minutes 20 seconds into flight. And with a boost phase of flight complete. Parker Solar Probe will now continue it's journey to the sun. [BLANK_AUDIO]