NASA Launches Artemis 1 Rocket to the Moon
NASA Launches Artemis 1 Rocket to the Moon
2:16
Watch Now

NASA Launches Artemis 1 Rocket to the Moon

Space
Speaker 1: Als. This is the autonomous launch Sequencer onboard the rocket. It will take over command and control of the rocket, but the ALS will check. Make sure there's no holds coming from the ground up until T minus two. ALS is go for als and we are go for als. The space launch system is now counting down to lift off of Aion on its maiden voyage to the moon launch Team can no longer recycled the count. Sound of pressure water now flow [00:00:30] 15 under the ml and here we go. Speaker 2: 10 Speaker 1: Hydrogen burn off igniters initiate. 7, 6, 5, 4 stage engines. Start 3, 2, 1, boosters and ignitions and lift off of Artemis one. We rise together back to the moon and beyond Speaker 3: [00:01:00] All four Rs 25 engines on the core stage, and two solid rocket boosters. Now propelling the vehicle at 128 miles per hour. Hearing good, good control on the roll from teams in Michigan. Control Houston. All good calls so far. Now 30 seconds into the flight Mars. One first milestone will be for the vehicle to pass the max queue in about one minute and nine seconds into launch. This is the greatest period of atmosphere and force on the rocket [00:01:30] sls. Now traveling 607 miles per hour, you're looking at 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust. Quiet here in the loops in control. The four throttling down head of [00:02:00] now, one minute 21 second.

Up Next

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Lifts Off
falcon-heavy-launch-th-cms

Up Next

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Lifts Off

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans
oceanonekthumb

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans

Real Estate Pro Breaks Down Property for Sale in the Metaverse
experts-react-11

Real Estate Pro Breaks Down Property for Sale in the Metaverse

The Ethereum Merge Could Make Crypto Suck Less
ethereum-merger-thumb-1

The Ethereum Merge Could Make Crypto Suck Less

Comparing the Pixel Watch to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
galaxypixelthumb

Comparing the Pixel Watch to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Meta Shows Off Some Beyond-This-World Tech
watch-mark-zuckerberg-reveal-next-gen-avatars-with-legs-mp4-00-04-59-40-still001.png

Meta Shows Off Some Beyond-This-World Tech

The Most Exciting Products Revealed at Microsoft's October Event
thumb

The Most Exciting Products Revealed at Microsoft's October Event

Microsoft Debuts Surface Pro 9
surface-image-cms

Microsoft Debuts Surface Pro 9

Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Upgrades
windows-11-00-00-12-20-still107

Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Upgrades

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

NASA Launches Artemis 1 Rocket to the Moon
artemis-cnet

NASA Launches Artemis 1 Rocket to the Moon

I Tried Emergency SOS via Satellite on the iPhone 14
applestuffsos-00-05-43-11-still006

I Tried Emergency SOS via Satellite on the iPhone 14

Apple and Samsung Race to Build the First Fully Recycled Phone
221109-yt-tech-made-with-recyclable-materials

Apple and Samsung Race to Build the First Fully Recycled Phone

How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater
waveswing-seq-00-03-28-00-still002

How the Waveswing Generates Power Underwater

Best Dash Cams: A Buying Guide
cnet-buyers-guide-dashcams-2022-00-00-27-07-still086

Best Dash Cams: A Buying Guide

Self-Transforming Optimus Prime Returns in a Smaller, Cheaper Body
screenshot-2022-11-10-at-16-46-25.png

Self-Transforming Optimus Prime Returns in a Smaller, Cheaper Body

Most Popular All most popular

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV
sono-sion-00-09-01-10-still220

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV

Comparing Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 8
vscnetthumb-applewatches

Comparing Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 8

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9
screenshot-2022-10-28-at-11-58-40.png

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9

Apple Watch Series 8: What the New Temperature Sensor Can and Can't Do
221026-site-apple-watch-8-in-depth-body-temperature-hands-on-2

Apple Watch Series 8: What the New Temperature Sensor Can and Can't Do

Why I Switched to iPhone
abrar-1

Why I Switched to iPhone

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans
oceanonekthumb

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans

Latest Products All latest products

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride
holoride-00-00-03-12-still003

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices
surfacepro9-event-00-00-04-05-still004

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus
surfacestudio

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like
questpro-00-03-30-13-still004

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference
fitbit-aroll-00-00-46-14-still001

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials
gopro1

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-on: Super-sized Sensor for All Your Socials

Latest How To All how to videos

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022