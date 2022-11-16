NASA Launches Artemis 1 Rocket to the Moon 2:16 Watch Now

Nov 16, 2022 Space

Speaker 1: Als. This is the autonomous launch Sequencer onboard the rocket. It will take over command and control of the rocket, but the ALS will check. Make sure there's no holds coming from the ground up until T minus two. ALS is go for als and we are go for als. The space launch system is now counting down to lift off of Aion on its maiden voyage to the moon launch Team can no longer recycled the count. Sound of pressure water now flow [00:00:30] 15 under the ml and here we go. Speaker 2: 10 Speaker 1: Hydrogen burn off igniters initiate. 7, 6, 5, 4 stage engines. Start 3, 2, 1, boosters and ignitions and lift off of Artemis one. We rise together back to the moon and beyond Speaker 3: [00:01:00] All four Rs 25 engines on the core stage, and two solid rocket boosters. Now propelling the vehicle at 128 miles per hour. Hearing good, good control on the roll from teams in Michigan. Control Houston. All good calls so far. Now 30 seconds into the flight Mars. One first milestone will be for the vehicle to pass the max queue in about one minute and nine seconds into launch. This is the greatest period of atmosphere and force on the rocket [00:01:30] sls. Now traveling 607 miles per hour, you're looking at 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust. Quiet here in the loops in control. The four throttling down head of [00:02:00] now, one minute 21 second.