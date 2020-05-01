NASA and SpaceX usher in new era of humans in space

Transcript
Transcription not available for NASA and SpaceX usher in new era of humans in space.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

87 episodes

Alphabet City

90 episodes

CNET Top 5

853 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

336 episodes

Tech Today

1176 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Chipotle's tech rush could not have come at a better time

15:08

How pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen levels

6:14

Grocery stores have a plan to get back to normal

23:44

Coronavirus drug shows 'clear-cut' evidence of faster recovery, Dr. Fauci says

2:07

These apps can help you save some cash

5:29

Hungry kids in the US aren't like hungry kids elsewhere

15:42

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Apple Magic Keyboard vs. Logitech and Brydge: What's the best iPad keyboard case?

9:53

Chipotle's tech rush could not have come at a better time

15:08

Hungry kids in the US aren't like hungry kids elsewhere

15:42

The Apple Watch: Tipping point

10:19

Coronavirus drug shows 'clear-cut' evidence of faster recovery, Dr. Fauci says

2:07

Grocery stores have a plan to get back to normal

23:44

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

DJI's Mavic Air 2 delivers more of everything at the same price

6:00

JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyperboom: Battle of the portable Bluetooth beasts

4:13

First Look: Motorola Edge and Edge Plus have all the 5G specs

12:05

iPhone SE reminds us how much we missed the home button

12:32

Alexa's best hidden talent lets you make your own commands

3:32

The Turbografx-16 Mini is my video game time machine

7:04

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

2:06