NASA and Boeing Reveal Sustainable New Flight Demonstrator Jet
Speaker 1: NASA is at the cutting edge of technology when it comes to flight. That's part of our charter that leads us now why we are gathered here today to announce the next big development in NASA aeronautics and the commercial aviation industry. NASA has selected Boeing as our partner in designing, building, and flying a brand new large scale experimental airplane called [00:00:30] the sustainable flight Demonstrator. And Boeing's concept is a transonic trust, braced wing single aisle aircraft, which is scheduled to fly in 2028. This aircraft, which will serve approximately 50% of [00:01:00] the commercial market, which is short to medium haul single aisle aircraft, but we are going to reduce as much as 30% the fuel consumption with better engines. And look at this wing longer and thinner, and it's so long and thin it [00:01:30] has to have a brace. But you can actually get lift on this brace as well as the wing, the old concept to the old by plains. That is a revolutionary design, and this is gonna be flying in 2028. It's our plan to demonstrate this [00:02:00] extra long thin wing stabilized by the braces that will make commercial airliners much more fuel efficient by creating less drag. And in addition to the design, the sustainable flight demonstrator will integrate multiple other related green technologies.

