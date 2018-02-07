Your video, "My glamorous life with bitcoin "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Online

My glamorous life with bitcoin

Downswings be damned. Life with bitcoin is great, says Daniel Van Boom. Let him show you how he got there.
2:53 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for My glamorous life with bitcoin.

Latest Online videos

Video: Resolve to be like Mark Zuckerberg for 2018 (Top 5)
Resolve to be like Mark Zuckerberg for 2018 (Top 5)
2:56
The Facebook founder takes on some intense challenges every year. Here's what you can learn from the billionaire.
Play video
Video: CNET does Reddit Secret Santa
CNET does Reddit Secret Santa
3:12
Each year, Reddit runs a huge gift exchange for the holidays. Here's what happens.
Play video
Video: YouTube reveals top videos of 2017
YouTube reveals top videos of 2017
2:27
"Despacito," a singing oyster, a tween ventriloquist and more round out the most popular videos of the year.
Play video
Video: Twitter revises verified-account policy
Twitter revises verified-account policy
1:11
The social media company is reviewing which accounts can earn the prestigious checkmark icon.
Play video
Video: What it's like going to a Naruto run
What it's like going to a Naruto run
1:01
This was supposed to be a joke event on Facebook. Then it turned into a real thing.
Play video
Video: Get $10 from Amazon by shopping with your voice
Get $10 from Amazon by shopping with your voice
1:38
Prime Day starts early, if you shop with your voice. Amazon offers extra deals for Prime members that use the Alexa voice assistant.
Play video
Video: The big flaw with Facebook's new mission
The big flaw with Facebook's new mission
1:31
CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to bring the world together using groups -- even as the News Feed's design may keep us divided.
Play video