'My First Phone': CNET editors reminisce about their first phones

'My First Phone': CNET editors reminisce about their first phonesNearly 25 years after the first smartphone debuted in 1992, CNET editors take time to look back and wax nostalgic about their early cell phones.
Transcript
Yeah see, so it's like. Do the Fonzi thing. Just like. Ack, I just messed it up more. [MUSIC] This wasn't my first phone but it was like the second or third phone I got. And it's like my favorite phone in the world. I got it in. In college it was a Nokia 7370. My first friend was the Motorolla talk about T180 yteah look at this baby. Yeah, I really just realize this is called candy bud design I have no idea that's what this phone is called. So, this is the Q serra QCP 6035. This was my first phone, and one of the first smart phones in the United States. My first phone was this teeny tiny Samsung and I think it was an SGH S3100 before you had fancy names for your phones. I remember walking to the store thinking, Man, this radio shock release cellphones doesn't make any sense. When I told the guy I was interested in a phone, I mean his eyes lit up. I was like 16 so I didn't decide anything. So I think this was like My parents saying, you need a phone so this is the phone you're getting. I di not buy my phone, my parents bought it for me. I thimk I decided on this phone because of it's cool, I could do the cool flip thing. I think I was in the teen mobile store and this was my very first modified. Held out for a really long time without getting any kind of cellphone. Phone. But this thiing I was so excited about, cuz it was the first Google phone, the first Android phone. Back then, the fact that I could get this in five different colors was pretty amazing, and because there were no cases, this was sort of. Your personality right with the color that you chose. So I have friends who do theater and apparently they has this exact model. And legen had it that they were able to use this phone inside an elevator in the basement of a casino. [MUSIC] My favorite part of the phone Phone is the fact that it fits so many phone charms on it. Like this one actually wipes the screen. But, come on. You can't talk to an Asian girl about her phone teenagers without phone charms coming up. You've got the whole Palm Pilot thing going on where there's a built-in handwriting system. You can do handwriting right on the phone itself. One feature. Snake, that's all that matter back then, it was snake. My favorite thing about this point was the Android operating system, the fact that I could use it to get, you know a whole bunch of different apps on the store. The time the store was kinda wild west, did you get emulators for games for example Of course being able to browse the Internet and text and everything on this thing. You could program your contacts using your voice. I just went into this weird voice for all my contacts so I'd have to go, call Mom. My favoirte feature maybe not even a feature but part of it has this antennae comes out like so satisfying. My favorite feature about this phone was that it had an indicator light On the back of it. And you could flip it upside down like this and it would like, blink green to say, hey, you're important man. And everyone else around could see that. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] The worst thing about it was the battery life. I remember the time it would seem to die in the middle of the day when I was using it So what I did was I bought this special battery case extension on it so you just slap this new batter under the back of the phone and it actually made it even thicker and more than couldn't carry but it was totally worth it for the extra battery life. Didn't like that my parents could call me on it. That was the worst feature of the phone. This antenna would just fell off after a couple of months and for a while I just wrap it in tape I put it in my pocket and it will just get stuck in my pocket because it was just covered in gross [INAUDIBLE] tape. I guess I could say the only thing I don't like about it was that, I don't know It's just perfect. [LAUGH] I mean yeah this thing had a camera in it and at the time it was great, it seemed like it took really good pictures. But now looking at phones it's ridiuclous you can't even see anything, and the screen itself has really low resolution. [LAUGH] No, no camera man. Man, I'm surprised it even had sound. This phone had a 1.3 megapixel camera, as you can see, very advanced. And it was like a little bubble, here, for the selfie. I guess it gives you some [UNKNOWN] idea of where your face is. Well, you don't know [BLEEP] about this phone, because it doesn even have a camera. [MUSIC] If I could switch back to this phone, and not lose my job, I would do it in a heartbeat. Because it's tiny, it's not to complicated. I could text under my desk. Really. Well I have to silence it of course. Well I mean this is how indestructible it was. This is pure plastic. If it dropped, the battery came out and then you just pop the battery back in. Just the nostalgia factor is the coolest thing about this thing. Back then, it was really simple. Yeah, that's one difference that might be better, it's really simple to have. What Iike about this phone compared to the phones of today is, I just like that it's really small. I wasn't constantly thinking about it, and thinking that I should just have to be Absorbing information on my phone at all times, it was a phone and I liked it for that purpose, and it served me well. [MUSIC] Even if you flipped it open it was so bigger. [LAUGH] This is ridiculous, it's just. So that's the cricket like noises. [SOUND] Sonar. This was my ringtone! This is totally my ringtone. So my ringtone was "ringtone 26". I guess it's like The Beatles like "Number Nine", but Qualcomm 26