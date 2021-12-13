/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow

Gadgets

Up Next

We compare Apple AirTags against Tile trackers
yt-airtag-vs-tile-5

Up Next

We compare Apple AirTags against Tile trackers

Microsoft shows Cirque du Soleil in mixed reality
microsoftar

Microsoft shows Cirque du Soleil in mixed reality

Qualcomm's AR smart glasses reference design: a first peek
video-xr1ar

Qualcomm's AR smart glasses reference design: a first peek

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees
cheapskate-3

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

Pooping robots, glowing face masks and rollable screens: Weird tech of CES 2021
thumbnail

Pooping robots, glowing face masks and rollable screens: Weird tech of CES 2021

GM unveils BrightDrop, a futuristic delivery system for packages
ces21-see-gms-futuristic-delivery-vehicle-brightdrop.png

GM unveils BrightDrop, a futuristic delivery system for packages

LG shows Cloi UV germ fighting bot at CES 2021
ces21-lg-reveals-cloi-uv-c-germ-fighting-robot.png

LG shows Cloi UV germ fighting bot at CES 2021

Best travel tech gifts for your staycation
gg-traveltech

Best travel tech gifts for your staycation

Amazon's new fitness band vs. New York sarcasm
thumb-amazon-halo-2

Amazon's new fitness band vs. New York sarcasm

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Shang-Chi director on sequel thoughts and the importance of AAPI representation
crettonthumb

Shang-Chi director on sequel thoughts and the importance of AAPI representation

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow
amazon-glow-review-by-a-5-year-old-2

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow

Verstappen wins, Strahan in space
gettyimages-1358623745

Verstappen wins, Strahan in space

Michael Strahan and crew launch to space aboard Blue Origin NS-19
blue-origin-19-image

Michael Strahan and crew launch to space aboard Blue Origin NS-19

Biden's ambitious zero-emissions 2035 goal, the Better.com CEO goes on leave
tt121121pic

Biden's ambitious zero-emissions 2035 goal, the Better.com CEO goes on leave

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon
moon

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon

Most Popular All most popular

Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener
amazon-alexa-v1

Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon
moon

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon

Best wireless earbuds: Here's what I look for
buyers-guide-the-best-true-wireless-earbuds-2

Best wireless earbuds: Here's what I look for

Michael Strahan and crew launch to space aboard Blue Origin NS-19
blue-origin-19-image

Michael Strahan and crew launch to space aboard Blue Origin NS-19

Game Awards 2021: Watch all the trailers revealed
gameawards-sb-v1-00-04-25-29-still002.png

Game Awards 2021: Watch all the trailers revealed

Best smartwatches and trackers for 2021
apple-watch-se.png

Best smartwatches and trackers for 2021

Latest Products All latest products

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow
amazon-glow-review-by-a-5-year-old-2

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow

Snapdragon G Series first look: Is this the future of mobile gaming?
image18

Snapdragon G Series first look: Is this the future of mobile gaming?

How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab
how-we-test-vacuums-2

How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab

Which router upgrade is right for you?
router-buying-guide30

Which router upgrade is right for you?

Amazon Ring takes on Google Nest in the battle for best floodlight cam
floodlight-cam-versus-nest-vs-ring-3

Amazon Ring takes on Google Nest in the battle for best floodlight cam

Apple Watch Series 7 review: An improvement
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-2

Apple Watch Series 7 review: An improvement

Latest How To All how to videos

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
microsoftoffice-free-v2

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now

Track out-of-stock items with online robots
ps5stock-stamp

Track out-of-stock items with online robots

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
notify-when-left-behind-how-to-00-01-38-10-still002

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again

How to win Black Friday 2021
black-friday-image-2

How to win Black Friday 2021

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
screen-shot-2021-10-27-at-3-56-32-pm.png

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
img-5763-2

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB