Musk to host SNL, Chadwick Boseman gets NFT

Twitter has reportedly taken down dozens of tweets at the request of the Indian government that were critical of its handling of the covid 19 pandemic as India suffers through its second wave.
The Indian government sent Twitter an emergency order on Friday to remove 52 tweets.
According to a notice posted on the lumen database, which publishes legal take-down requests.
Elon Musk the billionaire businessman behind Tesla and space x will host Saturday night live on may eight while Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest.
Although Musk is a first time host.
Miley Cyrus has been the show's musical guest five times.
Later on Saturday, Musk confirmed his appearance with a tweet then added another way he wrote, let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is, with a purple smiling devil face emoji.
All actors and actresses nominated for awards at the Oscars will be getting a gift bag containing among other things, Things a non fungible token for 3D Art of the late actor Chadwick Boseman.
You too can own an NFT for the piece as it's being auctioned after the Academy Awards ceremony where it's expected to fetch $1.2 million.
Half of the proceeds will go to the Colon Cancer Foundation in honor of both, Bosman, who died of the disease in August, 2020.
