Musk to host SNL, Chadwick Boseman gets NFT

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter has reportedly taken down dozens of tweets at the request of the Indian government that were critical of its handling of the covid 19 pandemic as India suffers through its second wave. The Indian government sent Twitter an emergency order on Friday to remove 52 tweets. According to a notice posted on the lumen database, which publishes legal take-down requests. Elon Musk the billionaire businessman behind Tesla and space x will host Saturday night live on may eight while Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest. Although Musk is a first time host. Miley Cyrus has been the show's musical guest five times. Later on Saturday, Musk confirmed his appearance with a tweet then added another way he wrote, let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is, with a purple smiling devil face emoji. [MUSIC] All actors and actresses nominated for awards at the Oscars will be getting a gift bag containing among other things, Things a non fungible token for 3D Art of the late actor Chadwick Boseman. You too can own an NFT for the piece as it's being auctioned after the Academy Awards ceremony where it's expected to fetch $1.2 million. Half of the proceeds will go to the Colon Cancer Foundation in honor of both, Bosman, who died of the disease in August, 2020. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

101 episodes

CNET Top 5

865 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

354 episodes

Tech Today

1488 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Samsung's April Unpacked Event: What to expect

2:49

What we think of the new colorful 24-inch iMac

8:17

Apple AirTags help you find anything with your iPhone

3:13

Apple launches new M1-powered iPad Pro with 5G

17:18

Apple unveils new 4K Apple TV with A12 Bionic chip

4:41

Apple unveils AirTags

4:00

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Why your car's windshield is the next high-tech frontier

12:17

Garmin Venu 2 is the perfect mix of fitness watch and smartwatch

10:08

First-run movies may soon debut in your living room

15:23

Apple AirTags made a good small impression

6:55

What's new to stream for April 2021

2:45

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Roku Voice Remote Pro review: 'Hey Roku' only goes so far

5:13

Apple AirTags made a good small impression

6:55

Hands-on with the purple iPhone 12

4:31

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is an M1 machine: Let's talk about it

6:48

Mi 11 Ultra hands-on: Xiaomi's superphone has plenty to brag about

7:30

Tour the first showroom taking preorders for Aska flying cars

4:34

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40