Musk Outlines Vision for Electric Planes and Boats
2:00
Tech
Speaker 1: A small part of the pie, but a necessary part of the pie is sustainably fueling planes and boats, um, shipping accounts for 3% of global co2. It's ripe for electrification. Even with a lithium iron phosphate, long haul ships can be fully battery powered. So that's a, a great opportunity to, uh, electrify. Um, energy density is a little bit harder for planes, but short haul is doable today with some improvements we'll get long haul underway, but even, even in the meantime, we can leverage sustainable aviation fuels produced and storage using access renewable [00:00:30] electricity. There's a lot of work going on in this space. Um, and it's, it's, it's, yeah, yeah, Speaker 2: I mean, it, it to, to really get, uh, long range aircraft and, um, long range shipping to use, uh, lithium ion, uh, you need to redesign the ship and not just, um, Speaker 1: Or the plane Speaker 2: And the plane, uh, to take advantage of the fact that it is a new, uh, source of, uh, energy. That's, it's a different architecture. [00:01:00] So just like with an electric car, you wouldn't just, you know, take a gasoline car and stick a battery in it. That's very, very suboptimal. Um, it's much, uh, more efficient to have the battery be the structure of the car, um, and, uh, you know, make it as, make it mass efficient and optimized for a battery for shouldn't, and optimize for, for batteries. The same if, if that's done with aircraft. Uh, I think you can get long range aircraft, uh, at, around with, with sales at around 450 wat [00:01:30] os per kilogram, which you can buy it right now, actually, they're expensive, but I think, uh, that price will come down. Speaker 1: So when we stack up all of these efforts, uh, we end up with the numbers we shared at the beginning of the presentation, 30 terawatts, 240 terawatt hours, 10 trillion, and you're, you may be saying like, I need some context. Is this feasible? Spoiler alert, it's entirely feasible. <laugh>.

