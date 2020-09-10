Motorola's new Razr, Xbox Series X pricing and launch date

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
What political campaigns know about you
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus: Which phone is the better buy?
Here's which new Xbox you should buy
Senate leaders fight over 'skinny' stimulus bill
Xbox Series S is official -- and $299
How Impossible Foods coped with a decimated restaurant industry
The Apple Watch Series 6 is coming soon
TikTok expert says whoever buys it is playing with fire
Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
The 2021 Bentley Bentayga remains a luxurious behemoth
Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2
Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: A bulky 5G phone with flipping cool cameras
Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one
My impressions of Microsoft X-cloud after one week
Microsoft Surface Duo unboxing: What's inside
Five things I learned playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks
Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera
iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks
How to clean your laptop
Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features
How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed