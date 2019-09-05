Motorola Zoom has premium cameras at half the price
Transcript
[MUSIC]
I absolutely adore prismatic backings like the Galaxy Note 10 but I do not love the finger print grease that [UNKNOWN] up in the back pretty much the minute that you pick up the phone.
And that's why I'm so intrigue with what Motorola has done with the Motorola One Zoom.
It is basically created this fingerprint resistant backing.
And this just a style that we haven't seen for phone Recently, Motorola calls this the satin glass design and as I run my hands over the back of it, that is exactly what it feels like.
It feels really good in the hand maybe a little bit slippery even.
I love the way that it reflects light and all three colors.there is gray,bronze and my favorite cosmic purple.
I think that this design really appeals to me because it is not something that you are seeing from filming Makers these day.
But this really isn't the most interesting thing about the phone.
What's more interesting is what Motorola is trying to do bringing really great camera features and a satisfying software experience to a phone that doesn't And cost the earth.
For example, it'll put you out 399 euros and $450 and that's about half the price of a premium phone.
On the back you get three cameras, you'll get a main 48 megapixel camera with a standalone night [UNKNOWN], an eight megapixel telephoto lens that has three x optical zoom and 10 x hybrid zoom.
By the way, there's optical image stabilization with both of those.
You will also have the 16 megapixel ultra wide angle here.
Camera lens and adapt the camera that Motorola says will make portrait blur more effective than using just software alone.
You can also make adjustments after you capture the photo.
On the front you'll be taking your selfies with a 25 megapixel camera.
The screen itself is really big 6.4 inches.
This is an OLED display with full HD resolution.
Motorola says that there are two days of battery life with the 4000 milliamp hour battery.
And there's also turbo power charging which is just a faster kind of charge.
Motorola is also bringing you an optical in display fingerprint reader to unlock your phone.
You're going to find a USB port for charging but you're also going to find a headphone jack which most of the premium phones don't have any Anymore.
Since the zoom has such a competitive price, you're not gonna expect to have every single feature.
But on paper, I am impressed with everything that's in here and I'm really interested in trying out that camera especially with three x optical zoom, you don't see that every Everywhere.
I can't wait to see what the results of our testing will be.
Because this is a phone that I can see having a lot of value for people if it was up to all of its promise.
If you live in the US you can buy the zoom unlocked from motorola.com in all three colors.
We'll also come to Brazil, Mexico and Argentina before rolling out across Europe.
Up Next
These Electrolux appliance features make me jealous of Europe
3:41
Amazon's revamped Fire TV lineup includes a faster Cube and an...
4:02
Lenovo's new smart display looks to follow in the Nest Hub's...
2:27
Our big Apple iPhone 11 preview (The Daily Charge, 9/5/2019)
6:26
Every way Samsung improved the Galaxy Fold
3:54
Wear OS featured on multiple watches at IFA 2018
1:23
Top 5: New tech at IFA 2018
2:21
Take a look at all of the crazy new smart lights from Philips...
1:43
Samsung's first 8K TV is an 85-inch beast
1:33
Polaroid's OneStep+ is a solid app-connected analog camera for...