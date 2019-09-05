Motorola Zoom has premium cameras at half the price

Transcript
[MUSIC] I absolutely adore prismatic backings like the Galaxy Note 10 but I do not love the finger print grease that [UNKNOWN] up in the back pretty much the minute that you pick up the phone. And that's why I'm so intrigue with what Motorola has done with the Motorola One Zoom. It is basically created this fingerprint resistant backing. And this just a style that we haven't seen for phone Recently, Motorola calls this the satin glass design and as I run my hands over the back of it, that is exactly what it feels like. It feels really good in the hand maybe a little bit slippery even. I love the way that it reflects light and all three colors.there is gray,bronze and my favorite cosmic purple. I think that this design really appeals to me because it is not something that you are seeing from filming Makers these day. But this really isn't the most interesting thing about the phone. What's more interesting is what Motorola is trying to do bringing really great camera features and a satisfying software experience to a phone that doesn't And cost the earth. For example, it'll put you out 399 euros and $450 and that's about half the price of a premium phone. On the back you get three cameras, you'll get a main 48 megapixel camera with a standalone night [UNKNOWN], an eight megapixel telephoto lens that has three x optical zoom and 10 x hybrid zoom. By the way, there's optical image stabilization with both of those. You will also have the 16 megapixel ultra wide angle here. Camera lens and adapt the camera that Motorola says will make portrait blur more effective than using just software alone. You can also make adjustments after you capture the photo. On the front you'll be taking your selfies with a 25 megapixel camera. The screen itself is really big 6.4 inches. This is an OLED display with full HD resolution. Motorola says that there are two days of battery life with the 4000 milliamp hour battery. And there's also turbo power charging which is just a faster kind of charge. Motorola is also bringing you an optical in display fingerprint reader to unlock your phone. You're going to find a USB port for charging but you're also going to find a headphone jack which most of the premium phones don't have any Anymore. Since the zoom has such a competitive price, you're not gonna expect to have every single feature. But on paper, I am impressed with everything that's in here and I'm really interested in trying out that camera especially with three x optical zoom, you don't see that every Everywhere. I can't wait to see what the results of our testing will be. Because this is a phone that I can see having a lot of value for people if it was up to all of its promise. If you live in the US you can buy the zoom unlocked from motorola.com in all three colors. We'll also come to Brazil, Mexico and Argentina before rolling out across Europe.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

62 episodes

Alphabet City

62 episodes

CNET Top 5

827 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

315 episodes

Tech Today

970 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Jony Ive designed a crazy all-diamond ring

0:45

Amazon's revamped Fire TV lineup includes a faster Cube and an OLED TV

4:02

Police have your Ring footage. They're not the only ones looking at it

2:13

What YouTube's $170M privacy fine means for kids' channels

2:41

YouTube smacked with record $170M fine over children's privacy law (The Daily Charge, 9/4/2019)

7:01

Facebook may hide 'like' counts after it got us all addicted

1:53

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The Apple Watch 5 may get a feature we've been dreaming about

10:06

Jony Ive designed a crazy all-diamond ring

0:45

Amazon's revamped Fire TV lineup includes a faster Cube and an OLED TV

4:02

Sonos Move is both an indoor and outdoor wireless speaker

3:58

Jabra Elite 75t: A first hands-on with the sequel to our favorite AirPods killer

4:01

This machine creates artificial vision for the blind

9:41

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Motorola Zoom has premium cameras at half the price

2:45

Jabra Elite 75t: A first hands-on with the sequel to our favorite AirPods killer

4:01

These Electrolux appliance features make me jealous of Europe

3:41

Sonos Move is both an indoor and outdoor wireless speaker

3:58

Waste not: This rare beer was made from Berlin's reused toilet water

8:18

Roku smart sound bar improves your TV’s audio and apps

1:53

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14

How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

1:53

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24

Capital One data breach: Here's what to do

1:43