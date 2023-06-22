Motorola Razr Plus Review: It Made Me Excited About Flip Phones Again 7:40 Watch Now

Motorola Razr Plus Review: It Made Me Excited About Flip Phones Again

Jun 22, 2023 Foldable Phones

Speaker 1: This is the new Razor Plus Motorola's latest attempt to bring back the flip phone, and I have to say I think it worked this time. When it comes to foldable phones, I've usually been a bigger fan of book style devices like the Galaxy Z fold four, but with the Razor plus, Motorola may have made me a flip phone believer, and there's a simple reason why it's a giant cover screen that might not sound like a big deal since you're probably going to open the Razor [00:00:30] Plus most of the time anyway, but having a massive screen on the front makes the Razor Plus more useful in surprising ways. It gives the Razor Plus a big advantage over the Galaxy Z Flip four. Although Samsung is expected to announce a new version of that phone in late July, the Razor Plus isn't perfect. You'll still get a better camera on non folding phones like the Pixel seven Pro, and Motorola doesn't provide as many software updates as Samsung, but [00:01:00] the Razor Plus is still one of the best foldable phones I've used yet. Speaker 1: First, let's take a closer look at that cover screen. It measures 3.6 inches, making it larger than the older Razors 2.7 inch cover screen, and much bigger than the Galaxy Z flip fours, 1.9 inch screen. There are six panels on the cover screen, which essentially are like tailored home screens that accompany the main clock face. You can run full apps [00:01:30] on this thing too, whether that's a game TikTok or the Messages app. One of my favorite uses for the front screen is playing Spotify. When I'm cleaning or putting dishes away, I'll prop the razor open like a tent so that the front screen is facing outward showing which song I'm listening to. It almost feels like a mini smart display. I also really liked typing on the Razor plus's front screen. It feels surprisingly comfortable and makes it easy to respond to a text quickly without unfolding [00:02:00] the device, but the camera is probably the biggest app that takes advantage of the Razor's front screen. Speaker 1: You can use it as a viewfinder for selfies if you want to snap a photo with the rear cameras instead of the inner camera. This works well, but I actually preferred using the inner selfie camera because it felt more familiar and was therefore easier to position at a flattering angle. I usually had to hold the phone up upside down when closed to capture a properly angled selfie with the rear cameras. [00:02:30] Still, for those who do want to take selfies with the main cameras, you'll have a lot more space to preview your shot than on the Galaxy Z Flip fours tiny screen. A better use for the Razor's front screen in my opinion, is previewing photos before you take them. Whenever I snap a photo of friends using the Razor Plus, they were pleasantly surprised to see a preview of themselves on the front screen before I hit the shutter button. Speaker 1: Speaking of the camera, the Razor Plus takes solid photos are colorful and [00:03:00] crisp, but you'll still get better color detail and zoom on a non folding phone like the Pixel seven Pro, which is $100 cheaper. However, the Razor Plus's camera is comparable to the Galaxy Z Flip fours. Both phones have two rear cameras with the Razor Plus, including a 12 megapixel main camera and a 13 megapixel ultra-wide and macro camera. The Z flip four has a 12 megapixel main camera too, along with a 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera. There [00:03:30] were some areas in which Motorola's camera performed better than Samsung's and vice versa. I thought Motorola's phone did a better job of capturing a reasonably bright and sharp photo of my cat in a very dark room, for example, but Samsung's photos sometimes had more vivid colors either way. With a phone like the Razor plus, the real appeal is about the flexibility you get thanks to its foldable design like the Z flip four, you can prop it open halfway [00:04:00] to take photos without holding the device. Speaker 1: It's like having a built-in tripod. I used the Razor Plus in this way to snap this photo of me and my friend's dog at the park, for example. Motorola clearly designed this phone with selfies in mind. The 32 megapixel camera on the inside of the device takes clear and detailed photos. There's also a photo booth mode that makes more use of that selfie camera. In this mode, just hit the shutter button and you'll see a three second [00:04:30] countdown. The phone snaps four pictures in a row each with their own countdown timer, just like a real photo booth. It's a fun little trick, but I wish there were more photo effects or filters to go with it. We've talked a lot about that outer display, so let's take a look at the interior one. The Razor Plus has a 6.9 inch screen making it technically larger than the Galaxy S 23 Ultra screen. Speaker 1: Although Motorola's phone is skinnier and longer, of course, you can definitely see the crease on the Razor Plus, [00:05:00] but it's surprisingly subtle. I really only noticed it when tilting the phone at certain angles or when using an app with a dark background, but even then, it's not very intrusive to the site or the touch, especially compared to the Galaxy Z Flip four. It's the most discreet crease on any foldable I've used, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip, and Google's upcoming pixel fold, which I've only tried for a few minutes. That said, other foldables from companies like OPO and Huawei have also [00:05:30] done a great job at hiding the crease. The Razor Plus also has a mode called Flex View, which is similar to Samsung's flex mode. This view shifts apps like the camera to the top portion of the screen when the device is folded halfway. Speaker 1: However, in my experience, it doesn't seem to work with many apps other than the camera. The Razor Plus's screen can also boost its refresh rate up to 165 hertz, which is impressive considering premium phones from Apple, Google, [00:06:00] and Samsung usually reach 120 hertz. A higher refresh rate usually results in smoother scrolling and faster animations, and you don't have to worry about that large screen impacting battery life. The Razor Plus can get you through a full day on a single charge and perhaps even a little bit longer depending on how you're using it. I still had 24% of my battery left after roughly 17 hours of use after C Net's Battery endurance test, [00:06:30] which consists of making video calls, playing games, scrolling through social media and streaming video over the course of 45 minutes to see how much those tasks drain the battery. The Razor Plus went from 100% to 93%. Speaker 1: That's about on par with the Google Pixel seven A and Galaxy S 23 Ultra. The Razor Plus runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon eight plus Gen one processor, which isn't Qualcomm's newest chip, but it is powerful enough for everything you'll probably be doing on the Razor [00:07:00] Plus apps run smoothly. The camera launches quickly and apps easily transition between the two displays. Overall, I'm impressed with the Razor Plus. The front screen makes a huge difference proving that flip phones do have more to offer than just portability alone. It makes me expect more from Samsung, which is likely to unveil its next foldable phones in late July. However, there is room for the Razor Plus to improve, especially when [00:07:30] it comes to software. Don't forget to keep following CNET for more smartphone coverage.