Motorola has new phone and no its not the rumoured foldable Raser that everyone is been whispering about.
Instead it is this The Moto C4.
Let's take a closer look.
The $499 phone aims to follow the like of the Pixel 3A offering high end features for well under a $1000 price.
the Illumina phone back is a 6.4 inch OLED HD screen with an optical fingerprint sensor build into the display, it runs on Falcon snaptrack and 675 processor and has 4 gigabytes of Ram with 128 gigabytes of built Built in storage.
To improve photography, Motorola has added what it calls quad pixel technology to allow for 48 mega pixel shots in the rear, a trend that follows recent mid-range smartphones, and 25 mega pixel shots on the front.
These sensors should help with low light situations as well as with capturing more details and colours.
Speaking of old light Motorola has included a new night vision mode designed to rival the pixel 3 8 night site.
There's a 360 million power battery that Motorola says will provide up to two days of battery life.
The phone also supports Moto mods Motorola's attachments that allow you to add a gamepad speaker a projector or 5G with Horizon.
Whilst blast resistant, the Z4 is not IP6 rated for waterproofing.
The phone also doesn't have any wireless charging support.
One thing that has returned however is the standard 3.5 milimeter headphone jack which disappeared from the Z3 and well most other recent high end phones.
At first glance the Motorola Z4 definitely feels like a stakeout ground between the Pixel 3A and 1 plus seven pro.
But we need to put it through it's paces first to find out.
The Z4 is available on Verizon and unlocked on June 13th.