Moto Z3 has a long wait for its 5G moment

CNET First Look
Moto Z3 has a long wait for its 5G momentUntil 5G arrives, Motorola's latest is a reliable, but "boring" 4G phone.
Transcript
The Moto Z3 is the first phone that will be upgradeable to 5G, which means that your photos and videos will soon be able to upload and download up to ten times faster than today's 4G speeds. There's just one problem. [MUSIC] The magnetic module that you snap on the back to get these lightning fast speeds won't be ready until 2019, and neither will any 5G network. Since the Moto Z3 is a Verizon exclusive, that means you'll only be able to take advantage of 5G speeds when Verizon's network becomes available city by city. So until then you've got yourself a regular modular phone with 4G speeds. Not as flashy, but this is a reliable Android phone with some very nice features and a nice price. [MUSIC] For $480 on Verizon, you get a 6-inch super AMOLED screen. And gesture controls that you can turn on to seamlessly navigate the phone. I really like those. The phone's pretty fast too, even if it does used last year's Snapdragon 835 processor and you'll get good photos out of the twin 12 megapixel rear cameras, even portraits and black and white shots taken through a monochrome lens. Selfies were good on the Moto Z3 and I really liked using the fingerprint reader on the phone's right side to unlock the device. And of course, you can also snap on mods to customize the phone, add more power, or play music, too. The Moto C3 has downsides but they're common to other Motorola phones as well. There's no headphone jack, for example. But you do get a USB c dongle adapter in the box. And the phone is flush resistant but not fully submersible in water. Battery life and storage are on part two. Surprisingly, the Moto Z3 is cheaper than the unlocked, slightly stepped down, Z3 Play. Although the Play does come with a free battery pack in its box. And if you aren't itching to be on the frontlines of 5G and you are open to other carriers besides Verizon, then the [UNKNOWN] unlocked 1+X brings you strong features like a faster processor, even if it does cost a bit more. [MUSIC] Still, there's only one way to be the first to catch the 5G wave, and that is with the Moto Z3 and its future 5G mod. Just keep in mind, we don't know exactly how much that 5G mod will be, or even what Verizon will charge for access. Being a trendsetter was never cheap. [MUSIC]