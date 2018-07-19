Moto G6, G6 Play and E5 Plus budget phone comparison

Special Features
Moto G6, G6 Play and E5 Plus budget phone comparisonWe test a slew of affordable phones from Motorola.
Transcript
I like the Moto G6. I like the Moto E5 Plus. Well both are Motorola budget phones. But mine's better. No, mine's better. Mine's better. Nope, mine's better. You know what? Let's compare them and find out. All right, let's go do it. [MUSIC] Hold my phone. Which one's heavier? Okay, well just cuz yours is lighter. Yours is totally heavier. This is bigger, you got a bigger screen. Yeah, but my screen is 1080 resolution, your's is 720. Mine has Gorilla glass three so I don't see any scratches. Look at how nice this hold this I mean the fingerprint sensor is so easy just to reach. I think it's nice to have it on the front. I can grab it easier with the one hand Hand and use it in my thumb. This also has the one button navigation. So if I tap it goes home. If I swipe it goes to recents. If I swipe the other way it goes back. If I tap and hold it goes to Google Assistant. I have Google Assistant. I know, you have Google Assistant. That's one thing we can agree on. We both have Android 8.0. And I think another thing we can agree on is we both love the crowded job. [SOUND] [LAUGH]. [SOUND] Neither phone is a speed demon. [SOUND] We took a lot of photos here. Here's one of us taking a picture of Of these guys playing ping pong. They're not drastically different. I have to give you that. They're pretty close. Well, I agree. I think they look pretty similar. The Moto G has a little bit better dynamic range. It kinda holds the highlights in the windows. I think that the E5 Plus captured more light from the outside, and the G6 Captured more of the light from the inside. So the temperature is a little bit warmer on the G6. The G6 has two rear cameras. Yes, but the second camera is only for portrait mode. Which your phone doesnt have. And also like what's up with the hole on your phone? It looks like you have two rear cameras but there's only one. It' looks like someone was gonna put a window in a house and just covered it in black plastic. [MUSIC] What's this I see? Just tracking the metal G6. What percent are you at? 62%. Mine's at 82%. That would be more than mine. Yeah, mine last a lot longer. Mine actually works for two days even if I'm using it. I get through a day pretty well, I'm just charging it here cuz I'm at my desk, and it has turbo charging which is nice. Mm, mine does, too. Yeah, so there's that. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Okay, we've been comparing these phones all day, but what if I told you there was a phone kind of like Goldilocks, where it had some of the best features of your phone, like The battery. And all the best features of my phone into one device. I would buy one instead. Well, welcome to the Meadow Six Play. It's nice. Looks almost itdentical. The screen's a little smaller, which Is kind of okay considering that it fits in my hand a little bit better. The model G6 in the US, without discounts, is $249. The G6 Play, without discounts, is $199. Well, this is $180. In the US? In the US. I want carrier. What if this is on a major carrier, like AT and T, Sprint, T-Mobile, for instance? It's on Sprint for 288. $288. Yeah. > So I can get it for 180? Not as much of a budget. So which one would you pick? I think I'd pick the G6 Play, you know? It has a better battery, which I really care about. And I like the feel of it in my hand. And it has that back-of-the-screen fingerprint scanner, which I really like. I think I'd go for the moto g6 cuz it has the dual cameras and has a fingerprint read on the front, which I like especially for those navigation gestures. That extra resolution on display, I really like that It's easy to compare. I'll take this one. I mean, why not? You know what we should do. We should actually go find like a restaurant or something where we could actually celebrate And buy our phones a nice like, plate of nachos or something. [LAUGH] And then we can [INAUDIBLE] [SOUND]