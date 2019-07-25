[SOUND] As Samsung, Apple, Google, and others reportedly prepare to announce their next pricey, flashy phones, Motorola is bringing out something for those on a budget.
At $150, the Lenovo owned company's Moto E6 won't rival those aforementioned brands on power or specs But it does offer an updated options for those looking for a cheaper device.
For the plastic body Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and two gigabytes of RAM this phone is obviously a far cry from even Motorola's recent G Series line.
It does however have a 5.5 inch HD display, a removable 3000 million power battery and a nano coating for splashing rain protection.
A 13 megapixel camera can be found on the rear with a 5 megapixel sensor around the frontal selfies.
The modest 16 gigabytes of built in storage can be expanded through micro SD.
Although the [UNKNOWN] gets points for having a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack, the phone still relies on a micro USB connection for charging as opposed to the increasingly more common USB type C.
One other thing to keep in mind, while the phone ships with Android nine pi Motorola says it will not be upgrading the device to the upcoming Android queue that's due to be released by Google later this year.
And briefly using the phone it feels and functions like, well $150 phone.
The screen was good for it's price point, but there were some noticable lack.
Particularly when using the camera, which took it's sweet time opening and taking some quick pictures.
For those looking for a replacement phone, the ESX could be a good option but will need to put it through some more testing to know for sure.
The E6 will be available on Verizon first before expanding to other US carriers later on.
