Most heartbreaking Game of Thrones deaths

Game of Thrones has finally come to its climatic end and that got us thinking about the most harrowing, heart wrenching deaths of the whole series, so that's what we're gonna be discussing here.
Of course, a word of warning, first, there will be tons of Throne's spoilers.
If you haven't yet seen the last series.
Move on from this video quickly.
But let's make a start with you, Shawn.
Who is your worst death?
Very clearly, it was Prince Obern Martel of Dorn.
[LAUGH]
He bravely stood up to the Terrian's champion.
Yes, against the mountain.
Yes!
Sir Gregor to gain.
Yes.
A monster.
Who, let's not beat about the bush, burst his head.
I mean we could beat about the bush a little.
No, no, no.
I already have not done the bush beating.
So how did that make you feel?
Really awful.
As in.
I couldn't close my eyes lest they explode in my head.
Well speaking of real lambs to slaughter I think that there's no kind of more innocent character that died a horrible death in Game of Thrones.
Throughout the whole all of the series then cherry and breathy in Who was obviously burned at the stake by Melissa Andre.
Now this for me was just really heart wrenching and I think a big part of that was firstly to see a small child die in that way is always going to be horrible.
But secondly I think One of the most moving relationships for me throughout the whole of the series was the relationships that Shereen had with Sir Davos and the.
Kind of the real, he clearly had a real paternal bond with her.
That's fine.
I'm gonna have to move on to mine because it's been playing on my mind.
This was the most recent series and it was a virus His death whose name I have remembered this time.
After been reminded several times before we filmed.
Now, that one for me when he was executed by the dragon And then a dragon.
That was my little joke against generis.
Anyway, it didn't it didn't land the dragons.
But that was difficult because he hadn't done anything wrong other than treason which, you know, is wrong but you know, it's against what we knew was this this tyranny that was That was arriving.
And so his death was not only sad but also completely unjust.
Yeah.
Who else did we have on the list.
We're told to keep up to five and we ended up agreeing on seven.
So let's move for a couple more pretty quickly.
Kelly who else do we have down?
Well go ahead Sean.
The entire Red Wedding was a pretty.
Yeah.
Pretty intense moment.
That was.
Yeah.
We lost.
We lost the king in the north, Rob and his pregnant Queen [UNKNOWN]
So three.
And Catlin stark and.
I've lost track, so many people died [CROSSTALK]
Lots more people died so that was particularly difficult.
But then in a similar vein in terms of mass killings on Game of Thrones all the innocents at King's Landing at the hand of the garrison had dragon which we had which we had down as another one because I mean I think.
It's easy to say you know they're not they weren't characters they weren't but you know if we think about it in context of them living there and being people they had nothing to do with any of it.
They were just literally caught in the crossfire and dinner.
Harry's going absolutely.
Yeah.
Hell fire on them.
I think it was really horrifying to watch.
And I think a big part of that was for me that it really reminded me of the really disturbing and upsetting scene from Schindler's List was really upsetting and for me that that was much harder to watch than the Red Wedding like the Red Wedding was shocking but it or it felt very Game of thrones
um-hmm
You know, it felt like you kind of expected, that you can almost take a little bit of pleasure in it, whereas I took no pleasure in watching
it was definitely it was difficult, a difficult viewing, no question.
Another person who I think, you know, that was a really sort of sad death that I didn't necessarily see coming at all was Holder.
And we didn't understand that it came for a long time until moments before his death or around his death.>> Time Travel because time travel, and that is why I think that death was particularly poignant and really stood out to people is that well, here's this A character we all thought doesn't have anything to say beyond Hodor, we don't really know anything about him.
But, suddenly this real meaning behind it is revealed and that just makes it all the more sad, that his destiny the entire time was to sacrifice himself.
In that way.
Yeah, I was a pretty good one.
And I was wasn't [UNKNOWN] until the end of the series as well.
Yeah, I think that there are a couple of moments in Game of Thrones that really sort of stand out.
Not just as deaths but as like really key moments when Ned Stark was killed as well.
That was the moment that I realize I guess I just presume you can't kill Sean Bean.
Like you you just can't get,
Like every other film does you know you you.
He felt like the central character to this narrative first and then that was when I realized when he died I realized all bets were off.
He had to make three.
Actually, so that would make your whole seven less than I believe.
Yes of course there are many many deaths in Game 4 and so if there are any.
Particularly hit you hard then you can of course let us know.
