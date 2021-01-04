Most anticipated tech of 2021

[MUSIC]
This is C/NET.
And here are the stories that matter right now.
It's officially a new year and we're looking forward to seeing what's in store for tech in 2021.
One category that will continue to make improvements is the foldable in 2020.
We saw Samsung shape and updated galaxy fold and Microsoft released its major foldable, the surface duo This year we expect even more folding phones, tablets and laptops like Lenovo ThinkPad x one fold to make their mark.
Another major area of technology we're keeping our eye on and 2021 is medical tech.
The covid 19 pandemic changed the way most people lived, worked and used technology and 2020 and ambitious startups.
Were ready to jump on the trend.
From crowdfunded full PPE helmets to new smartwatches, and wearables that include new ways to track our health and well being.
2021 will be a major year for medical tech innovation.
And finally, the last thing we can't wait to see are the surprises.
2020 dropped some positively delightful products.
We weren't expecting Nintendo's handheld gaming watch Apple's air pods, Macs, headphones, and even the return of the Motorola razor.
If there's one thing we're absolutely sure of in 2021 it's to expect the unexpected We'll be bringing you all the details on any surprises the second they drop.
Until then, stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET
