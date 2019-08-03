Tech Today

More Pixel 4 information, Android Auto gets long-awaited update

Google is continuing a summer of teasing the pixel for this time releasing a quick 22nd video that says don't hold the phone. alluding to the number of gesture based controls the next flagship device will feature the pixel for will also offer a kind of face ID system. As the company also explained with the top front bezel of the phone will contain. Spotify subscribers Rose 31% year over year to hit 108 million subscribers. The end of June, a figure actually weaker than Spotify expected. However, that number keeps it well above its closest rival Apple Music Which has just 60 million subscribers. Teh company also boasted other impressive numbers, saying that 232 million people now use its service at least once a month. And finally, we're getting the first major update to Google's automotive interface in five years. Android Auto hasn't changed much since its 2015 debut. It will now feature a slick multitasking system, and a focus on utilizing the bottom bar for quick access. Look for the next generation of Android Auto rolling out to users over the next few weeks.

