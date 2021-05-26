Moderna says its vaccine is safe for teens, Microsoft hints at new Windows release

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. vaccine maker madona says it's COVID-19 vaccine is safe for teenagers. The company announced on Tuesday that the vaccine which is delivered in two doses four weeks apart, has been found to be highly effective in 12 to 17 year old Medina says it will now apply to the US Food and Drug Administration in June for approval to administer the vaccine to teenagers making it the second shot deemed safe for adolescence after Pfizer was approved in early May, and Microsoft says the next version of Windows will be the biggest update in a decade. Trade CEO Satya Nadella kicked off the first day of the Microsoft build developer conference saying that he'd been testing the new software for several months. And the company plans to unveil it quote very soon. Rumors around the new version Windows code named kobold hint at a more modern user interface and are released in the second half of this year. And finally, Amazon is facing a new anti trust lawsuit alleging it has too much control over what third party vendors charge for product. Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine unveiled a lawsuit on Tuesday, saying Amazon imposes an artificially high cost floor in its stores, which leads to higher prices for consumers. Amazon has denied wrongdoing saying the suit would force it to feature higher prices to customers. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

357 episodes

Tech Today

1516 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed

3:35

Android 12 Beta hands-on

9:48

Everything Google just announced at I/O 2021

10:24

Google execs talk Android 12, privacy, skin health and climate change

6:32

Google now lets you delete recent search history and hide photos

7:12

Hydrogen, solar and wind: How this ship creates its own energy

6:53

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How the world's most powerful tidal turbine generates power

4:20

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a battery-powered mic-drop

9:23

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The next step in EVs

6:01

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Which VPN should you pick?

4:28

Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed

3:35

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Electric skates are scary but also a lot of fun

6:46

Apple TV's new remote is the upgrade we needed

3:35

What Apple's M1 and 5G do for the new iPad Pro

11:12

Smoky grilling delights with the Weber SmokeFire EX6

7:40

Taking the $100 Cybertruck R/C for a test drive

8:00

Amazon refreshes Alexa, three Echo Shows in time for Prime Day

5:40

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40