Moderna says its vaccine is safe for teens, Microsoft hints at new Windows release

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
vaccine maker madona says it's COVID-19 vaccine is safe for teenagers.
The company announced on Tuesday that the vaccine which is delivered in two doses four weeks apart, has been found to be highly effective in 12 to 17 year old Medina says it will now apply to the US Food and Drug Administration in June for approval to administer the vaccine to teenagers making it the second shot deemed safe for adolescence after Pfizer was approved in early May, and Microsoft says the next version of Windows will be the biggest update in a decade.
Trade CEO Satya Nadella kicked off the first day of the Microsoft build developer conference saying that he'd been testing the new software for several months.
And the company plans to unveil it quote very soon.
Rumors around the new version Windows code named kobold hint at a more modern user interface and are released in the second half of this year.
And finally, Amazon is facing a new anti trust lawsuit alleging it has too much control over what third party vendors charge for product.
Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine unveiled a lawsuit on Tuesday, saying Amazon imposes an artificially high cost floor in its stores, which leads to higher prices for consumers.
Amazon has denied wrongdoing saying the suit would force it to feature higher prices to customers.
