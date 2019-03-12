CNET Magazine

Mining the sun in Kentucky coal country

Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] This land here, that we're standing on, has been a mine for the past 20 years. This area here was mined somewhere between 15 to 20 years ago. This land used to be an active mountain top coal mine and it provided a lot of high paying jobs in the area. Now that it's all gone, the coal company RH group has to figure out what to do with the unused land. We joked back and forth about shooting ranges and ATV courses and a lot of ideas. And then I looked at them and I said, what about a renewable energy project? This is gonna span from starting here For about 700 acres moving this way. Largest scale solar in the east, and definitely the biggest ever to be in the state of Kentucky. By the time the project finishes in 2021 there should be half a million solar panels with the potential to power 18,000 homes. We're talking about a 150 million dollar capital investment that will cover at least 700 acres, several thousand solar panels, in an area where you're buffeted by the oldest mountain range in the world.&gt;&gt; This has been a project that has been near and dear to our hearts for, we've been going on this for about two and a half years now. It's far more important than just the economic impact, but that is profound. It is a testament to our ability to change our little piece of the world.
