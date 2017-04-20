Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today

Mini SNES coming, Facebook's VR dev kit

The biggest tech news of the day include Nintendo's mini SNES, a class-action lawsuit against Bose and Facebook's new VR dev kit and 360 Surround cameras.
1:12
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Eurogamer is reporting that Nintendo is set to release a mini Super Nintendo this holiday season. Following up the runaway success of last year's NES Classic, which is not only unavailable but also now ending production. There's no word from Nintendo whether or not more mini SNES units will be made to compensate for the likely repeat demand. Class action lawsuit is being filed against Bose claiming the company collects and transmits information about music and audio history with a given user. The key detail is that the suit says Bose sells this information to a third-party. The finger is being pointed at the Bose connect app that compliments several of the company's products. And finally, Facebook has launched a developer kit for users to make VR content. The tool set is designed to make it easier to capture and stitch 360 degrees of video. The company also announced two new surround 360 cameras that should make it easier for the capturing of virtual reality video in a more convenient [INAUDIBLE] factor. You can stay updated with the latest by downloading the c|net tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store

Latest videos

Video: Facebook's Building 8 lab working on moonshots for mind and body
Facebook's Building 8 lab working on moonshots for mind and body
3:09 April 19, 2017
The lab is developing a "brain-to-computer interface" that would allow us to send thoughts to a computer and technology to "hear" or...
Video: Facebook's Wi-Fi drone, Aquila, improves wireless data speeds
Facebook's Wi-Fi drone, Aquila, improves wireless data speeds
1:41 April 19, 2017
Aquila isn't flying yet. But the company is testing new radio technology called MMW that it hopes will be used to beam connections...
Video: Facebook's Surround 360 camera lets you peer around the VR world
Facebook's Surround 360 camera lets you peer around the VR world
2:23 April 19, 2017
Facebook launches its new Surround 360 cameras (x24 and x6), making it possible for viewers to move around in a virtual world using...
Video: Facebook takes VR to Spaces, Samsung S8 reviews are out
Facebook takes VR to Spaces, Samsung S8 reviews are out
1:04 April 19, 2017
The biggest stories of the day in tech include Facebook's new virtual reality app, Spaces. Plus Samsung S8 reviews and Apple's rumored...
Video: Can't make the funeral? Just watch the live stream
Can't make the funeral? Just watch the live stream
1:54 April 19, 2017
Some churches and other religious institutions are offering live streaming as a service for weddings and funerals. CNET's Lexy Savvides...
Video: The Galaxy S8 is amazing, but it won't launch with Bixby
The Galaxy S8 is amazing, but it won't launch with Bixby
4:10 April 18, 2017
Google Photos' video stabilization is a killer feature, Android 7.1.2 is breaking some people's fingerprint scanners and the Galaxy...
Video: Facebook launches Messenger 2.0 with smarter bots
Facebook launches Messenger 2.0 with smarter bots
2:18 April 18, 2017
Facebook announces updates to its messenger platform. New features include a discovery engine, chat extensions, games and enhanced...
Video: Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges Cleveland murder
Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges Cleveland murder
1:06 April 18, 2017
At Facebook's F8 developer conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company will focus on building stronger communities in the wake...
