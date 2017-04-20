Mini SNES coming, Facebook's VR dev kit

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Mini SNES coming, Facebook's VR dev kitThe biggest tech news of the day include Nintendo's mini SNES, a class-action lawsuit against Bose and Facebook's new VR dev kit and 360 Surround cameras.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Eurogamer is reporting that Nintendo is set to release a mini Super Nintendo this holiday season. Following up the runaway success of last year's NES Classic, which is not only unavailable but also now ending production. There's no word from Nintendo whether or not more mini SNES units will be made to compensate for the likely repeat demand. Class action lawsuit is being filed against Bose claiming the company collects and transmits information about music and audio history with a given user. The key detail is that the suit says Bose sells this information to a third-party. The finger is being pointed at the Bose connect app that compliments several of the company's products. And finally, Facebook has launched a developer kit for users to make VR content. The tool set is designed to make it easier to capture and stitch 360 degrees of video. The company also announced two new surround 360 cameras that should make it easier for the capturing of virtual reality video in a more convenient [INAUDIBLE] factor. You can stay updated with the latest by downloading the c|net tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store