Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed
Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed
1:54
Watch Now

Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed

Tech
Speaker 1: The next Xbox has officially been announced during xbox's Showcase at Summer Games Fest here in Los Angeles. Xbox announced a new version of its Series X console, along with new color options for its current series X and S. I'm going to run through all the new hardware and what it means for you. Speaker 1: The first and biggest news is the new robot white Xbox Series X all digital edition that doesn't have a disc drive. We actually got leaked photos of this box a couple months ago. This all digital series X [00:00:30] matches the current launch series X with one terabyte of solid state hard drive space. The all digital X will retail for $450, a $50 drop in price from the current series X. Personally, I say you pay the extra 50 bucks and get yourself a disc drive version, giving yourself more options to how to play your games. The next hardware update is a new color option for the current series X. This speckled black option is titled the Galaxy Black Special Edition, and we'll have twice as much SSD storage at two terabytes. It also [00:01:00] features a green base plate and a unique matching controller color. This Galaxy Black Edition will retail for $600, a $100 increase in price. Speaker 1: This price increase is pretty similar to what you'd pay for a standard black Series X and the additional storage add-on that Microsoft sells. So this would be a fine deal if you're interested in the special color palette. The third and last hardware announcement is for the series S. Originally launched in white with 512 gigabytes of hard drive space. Then last year we saw the Black Series [00:01:30] S get a bump to one terabyte. This new white series S matches the one terabyte storage option. It will retail for $350 the same price as the black S last year. All three consoles are set to launch this holiday 2024 with no specific release date and pre-orders are coming soon. So what do you think of all this new hardware? Does any of it interest you? Do you like the new color? Is any of it worth upgrading for you? Let me know in the comments and thanks for watching.

Up Next

Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed
xboxreveal-00-00-02-06-still001

Up Next

Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed

Fujifilm X100VI: My Travels With an iPhone and TikTok's Favorite Camera
fujifilm-x100vi-clean

Fujifilm X100VI: My Travels With an iPhone and TikTok's Favorite Camera

The Big News to Watch for at WWDC
omt-wwdc24-clean

The Big News to Watch for at WWDC

Watch SpaceX's 4th Starship Launch Test
amd-06-june-2024-06-19-13-am-00-00-20-01-still001

Watch SpaceX's 4th Starship Launch Test

Watch Everything Announced from AMD Keynote at Computex 2024
amd-02-june-2024-06-45-10-pm-00-00-00-21-still001

Watch Everything Announced from AMD Keynote at Computex 2024

Watch All the Highlights from Nvidia's Keynote at Computex
240531-yt-jensen-huang-and-nvidia-logo

Watch All the Highlights from Nvidia's Keynote at Computex

Apple's AI at WWDC Will Take a Different Twist
omt-wwdc-custom-ai-emojis-v2-clean

Apple's AI at WWDC Will Take a Different Twist

How We Test Air Purifiers
Our custom-built air purifier test chamber sits in the dark, the interior illuminated behind plexi-glass by white string lights. It's a sealed, closet-sized room that we fill with smoke to test each unit.

How We Test Air Purifiers

Fitbit Ace LTE Hands-On: The Apple Watch Just Got a Competitor for Kids
img-4146

Fitbit Ace LTE Hands-On: The Apple Watch Just Got a Competitor for Kids

Unitree G1 vs. Boston Dynamics Atlas: Hypermobility in Humanoid Robots
240523-site-unitree-robotics-thumbnail-2

Unitree G1 vs. Boston Dynamics Atlas: Hypermobility in Humanoid Robots

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core.png

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city.png

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
top-5.png

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
the-daily-charge.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future.png

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today.png

Tech Today

Cooley On Cars
on-cars.png

Cooley On Cars

Carfection
carfection.png

Carfection

The Apple Core
apple-core.png

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city.png

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
top-5.png

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
the-daily-charge.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future.png

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today.png

Tech Today

Cooley On Cars
on-cars.png

Cooley On Cars

Carfection
carfection.png

Carfection

Latest News

Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed
xboxreveal-00-00-02-06-still001

Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed

Everything Announced at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase Event
xboxshowcase-supercut-cnet

Everything Announced at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase Event

Fujifilm X100VI: My Travels With an iPhone and TikTok's Favorite Camera
fujifilm-x100vi-clean

Fujifilm X100VI: My Travels With an iPhone and TikTok's Favorite Camera

Top 5 Trailers From Summer Game Fest 2024
alanwake.png

Top 5 Trailers From Summer Game Fest 2024

The Big News to Watch for at WWDC
omt-wwdc24-clean

The Big News to Watch for at WWDC

Watch SpaceX's 4th Starship Launch Test
amd-06-june-2024-06-19-13-am-00-00-20-01-still001

Watch SpaceX's 4th Starship Launch Test

See Inside Rivian's Electric Vehicle Test Labs
rivian-cnet

See Inside Rivian's Electric Vehicle Test Labs

EV One-Pedal Driving Explained in the Kia EV9
240604-site-kia-ev-9-one-pedal-drive-explained-2

EV One-Pedal Driving Explained in the Kia EV9

Everything Announced at Intel's Lunar Lake AI Chip Event
240604-site-intel-lunar-lake-chip

Everything Announced at Intel's Lunar Lake AI Chip Event

Game-Changing AI Tools Allow Content Creators to Level the Playing Field
4

Game-Changing AI Tools Allow Content Creators to Level the Playing Field

Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed
xboxreveal-00-00-02-06-still001

Microsoft's Discless Xbox Series X Revealed

Everything Announced at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase Event
xboxshowcase-supercut-cnet

Everything Announced at Microsoft's Xbox Showcase Event

Fujifilm X100VI: My Travels With an iPhone and TikTok's Favorite Camera
fujifilm-x100vi-clean

Fujifilm X100VI: My Travels With an iPhone and TikTok's Favorite Camera

Top 5 Trailers From Summer Game Fest 2024
alanwake.png

Top 5 Trailers From Summer Game Fest 2024

The Big News to Watch for at WWDC
omt-wwdc24-clean

The Big News to Watch for at WWDC

Watch SpaceX's 4th Starship Launch Test
amd-06-june-2024-06-19-13-am-00-00-20-01-still001

Watch SpaceX's 4th Starship Launch Test

See Inside Rivian's Electric Vehicle Test Labs
rivian-cnet

See Inside Rivian's Electric Vehicle Test Labs

EV One-Pedal Driving Explained in the Kia EV9
240604-site-kia-ev-9-one-pedal-drive-explained-2

EV One-Pedal Driving Explained in the Kia EV9

Everything Announced at Intel's Lunar Lake AI Chip Event
240604-site-intel-lunar-lake-chip

Everything Announced at Intel's Lunar Lake AI Chip Event

Game-Changing AI Tools Allow Content Creators to Level the Playing Field
4

Game-Changing AI Tools Allow Content Creators to Level the Playing Field