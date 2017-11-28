Microsoft wants you to test its latest Windows feature

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET News Video
Microsoft wants you to test its latest Windows featureThe software giant has a potentially radical new idea for how to use Windows. So it's going to see if we like it.
Transcript
Microsoft has an idea that might just append the way we all use computers, and it's hoping you might be willing to test it out. The newest pre-released software, being sent to Windows Insider program participants, includes a new feature called CES, which groups the apps, word documents, browser windows and whatever else to get together as a set of tabs in a window. It's a radical departure from the way we all typically use computers with apps and browser windows all over the place. But that's not all, Microsoft will also sync your sets between computers. So you could be working on a project at the office and then when you get home, you open up your PC and you'll be able to resume with all the same apps, browsing windows, and everything else. Set up just the way you left it. There's a catch to this whiz-bang idea, though. Microsoft isn't sure it'll work, which is why it's releasing it through the Windows Insider program, where you can sign up to get pre-release versions of Windows for free. Just be warned, the software is untested for use by the masses, so it could eat that critical presentation due to your boss tomorrow. So why do this? Well Microsoft says it wants to study how we all use this new feature, and that makes sense. But it's also part of a growing trend in the tech industry of offering beta versions of software so enthusiastic fans can test it out before it's released to wider public. Remember Google's Gmail? It was in beta from 2004 through 2009. Even Apple the secretive iPhone maker offers a public beta version of it's IOS offer these days for iPhone's, iPad's and the Apple watch. Is good to see Microsoft come up with new ideas like sets, and even more interesting that the company says that it may never release these feature. For now Microsoft wants to see how we all use it first One things for sure, as software gets ever more sophisticated, companies are turning to us to be a bunch of testers to help make it work. Hopefully that means less bugs in the end door.