Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is still a delight

Something of a muted reaction when Microsoft unveiled the surface laptop three in early October.
Just like Apple gets hate for leasing, same same looking iPhones every year.
There's not a whole lot on the outside that distinguishes the cell cycle of three [UNKNOWN] talk to you but hey if it ain't broke
[MUSIC]
For those who don't know, the [UNKNOWN] laptop line is Microsoft [UNKNOWN] on laptop.
Unlike the [UNKNOWN] pro which is the undisputed champion of its category, the laptop three has a lot of worthy opponents.
There's Dell XPS 13, the HP Spectre X360, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
If you after a 13 inch laptop why choose a surface over these?
A Laptop 3 gets a big performance bump thanks to Intel's new 10th Gen quad core processors.
Starting at 999 You get a machine with an Intel Core i5 at 1599 you'll get a core i7.
My machine had an i5.
And in benchmark tests it doubled the performance of a MacBook Air and improved upon last year's surface laptop by a significant margin.
[MUSIC]
But this is a double edged sword.
When it comes to battery life, even 2018 Cephas lasted much longer than the laptop three.
But despite looking nearly identical to last year's model, this iteration does bring some appreciated improvements.
The laptop very finally introduces you SBC to the family dishing the mini display port that I can't imagine too many people use.
So here we've got one foot in the future and one in the past with a USB-C and USB-A combo, which is a nice balanced option over the all USB-C MacBooks.
Outside of that, the track pad is 20% bigger than the Surface Laptop 2s.
And while we're on the topic, the track pad is fantastic, feeling smooth and equipped with the perfect amount of grip.
And then there's the keyboard I haven't admission I kind of love the shallow keyboards on new Mac books.
I'm one of those guys.
But I love the surface laptop threes keyboard even more.
There's a satisfying amount of K travel Just the right amount of space between keys, and the laptops design gives you perfect palm company.
So, what's not to like?
As mentioned, the battery life isn't bad.
It's not good either.
There's also the designs.
I absolutely adore the matte black model, but it's almost identical to last year's model.
And finally, the $999 model is only available in our entire platinum.
If you want any other variant, it'll cost you 1299.
Battery life is Microsoft's most noticeable weakness as compared to other laptop, outside data to find a lot to love about the surface laptop dream.
Up Next
Has the new MacBook Pro finally fixed Apple's keyboard problem?
9:04
Apple redesigned the MacBook keyboard, but is it any better?...
5:41
Best laptops for the holidays 2019
5:32
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features...
2:58
Surface Pro 7: Still the Windows 2-in-1 king
5:26
Meet Google’s less expensive Pixelbook Go
1:42
Microsoft just gave away next year's big reveals (The Daily Charge,...
8:51
Microsoft's Surface Neo is a dual-screen foldable tablet