Microsoft Surface Go reviews are in, NES Classic outsells other consoles

Tech Today
Microsoft Surface Go reviews are in, NES Classic outsells other consolesThe newest tablet by Microsoft is generally getting good reviews. Meanwhile, a new report says Nintendo moved more game consoles than Sony and Microsoft in June (well, in terms of total units).
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Reviews from Microsoft's Surface Go are in and are generally positive. This Windows 10 tablet starts at around $400. For general web browsing and media playback it's very good. The surface go also features a premium design. The downsides are that its processor will not be able to handle demanding tasks and if you want a keyboard cover you'll pay extra. [MUSIC] According to a Reuters report Apple was ordered to $145.1 million to WiLan Inc. in a patent infringement case. In particular, the jury found that the iPhone illegally used two WLAN wireless communication patents. Apple plans to appeal. This is the second dispute between the two companies. In 2013, Apple was accused of infringement of WLAN patents, but the court ruled on Apple's side. [MUSIC] Analytics firm NPD group released a new report on game console sales for June. In the United States, the Nintendo NES classic outsold every other console in terms of total units. The Sony Playstation 4 pulled in the most amount of money though. Mario Tennis Aces for the Nintendo Switch was the best selling game for the June 2018 in the US. Sony's God of War was number two.