Microsoft Surface Duo reviews are in, Facebook tries to connect college students

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Microsoft's Android powered surface duo is out now and so are the reviews. The consensus seems to be that the dual screen device is interesting, but needs some work. cnet's Scott Stein called it a first gen experiment. The hinges are smooth and it's book like design, make it stand out. However Microsoft needs to tweak the software has their oddities and lagging is that make the 1400 dollar price tag a tough sell. Facebook has a new product called Facebook campus. It is an online space for college students. Campus is supposed to make it easier for students to keep in touch with their classmates Sharon notes and find school updates. Roughly 200,000 students in 30 U S colleges are a part of a pilot project for Facebook campus. Google has redesigned Google finance for desktop and mobile. The company says you'll see real time market info presented in a way that. Quote, just make sense. Additionally, Google Finance users will be able to build their own Watch List of stocks. That watch list feature will be expanded later this year so you can make your own portfolios

