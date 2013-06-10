Your video, "Microsoft shows off Xbox One exclusives, console date and price "
Microsoft shows off Xbox One exclusives, console date and price

Microsoft reinforced the company's commitment to exclusive gaming at E3 2013 with new franchise announcements and support for new studios all highlighted by a console release date and price.
Hey, everyone. I'm Jeff Bakalar from E3 2013 at the company's press conference. Microsoft delivered on its promise to talk about games for Xbox One. They're going to support the platform by investing in five new franchise studios to make brand new games for the Xbox One. We saw a lot of game play from titles like Rise, we'd only heard of. That's the game that features epic roman battle. We finally got to see what the developer Rare has been up to all this time. They are making a new killer instant game for Xbox One. Then we saw that Insomniac Games, a developer that have been working with Sony exclusively for sometime is making an open world shooter called Sunset Overdrive. Then we found out Capcom is having Dead Rising 3 come out exclusively for Xbox One, and this is a franchise that's gotten a brand new reboot, a lot greedier, a lot more intense feel to the game. And then from the makers of Panzer Dragoon, we saw Crimson Dragon, a franchise that had been gone for about two generations. So, really happy to see that back in action. Also, smart glasses being supported in Xbox One, and we got a little more insight into how that's gonna work. This is most likely gonna be highlighted by a game called Project Spark, which is basically Microsoft's attempt doing an open world crowd source game development platform similar to what Sony has been able to do with LittleBigPlanet. We also got to see a brand new game from the X Infinity War developers called Respawn. Their new game is called Titanfall that also will be in Xbox One exclusive. But Microsoft didn't forget about Xbox 360. That console is actually getting a brand new refresh and is designed to statically resemble the Xbox One, that's actually available right now. Microsoft also wanted to share its support for independent gaming. Minecraft is gonna have a brand new Xbox One addition and the makers of the iOS game Sword &amp; Sworcery, developers of that title are making a game called Below, that's gonna be exclusive for Xbox One. Now, we also got to see a demo of how Twitch is gonna work with Xbox One. Gamers will be able to use this service like a virtual DVR that allow them to trim and cut and put together their own gaming highlight real, package that up and then upload it to the internet to share with their friends. And we learned a little bit more about Xbox Live in the future of it. Xbox Gold will carry over from one generation to the next and starting in July, gamers are gonna get accessed to 2 free games. That's gonna be Halo 3 and Assassin's Creed 2 and they'll get new games every month. And then of course, Microsoft teased a brand new Halo game, that's gonna come from 343 industries but not until 2014 for Xbox One. But of course, the big news that we had been hoping to get is the fact that Xbox One will be released in the U.S. in November and go for $500. That about wraps it up here from the Microsoft press conference at E3 2013. I'm Jeff Bakalar. Thanks for watching.

